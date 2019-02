Iraq added to EU terrorism finance list due to Iran-backed militias?

2019/02/01 | 02:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqwas doomed by the European Union decision to place the country on its draftlist of countries that pose a threat to the bloc because of lax controlsagainst terrorism financing and money laundering, just a year after itannounced beating ISIS, an observer said.PlacingIraq in the EU list will ensure a bad image of Iraq before the internationalcommunity, from which Iraq has sought help in reconstructing cities liberatedfrom ISIS. Also, many investors probably will not be willing to expand theiractivities in Iraq.Moreover,the placement of Iraq in such transparent list means that the militias loyal toIran in the country control the situation.Observersargue that more than 67 militias in Iraq receive billions of dollars every yearfrom Iran and from the Iraqi fiscal budget as well.The EU’s list currently consists of 16countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and North Korea, andis mostly based on criteria used by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), aglobal body composed by wealthy nations meant to combat money laundering andterrorism financing, Reuters reported.But the list has been updated this week,using new criteria developed by the EU Commission since 2017. CompanyownershipA second EU officialsaid other countries are likely to be added to the final list but declined toelaborate as the information is still confidential and subject to changes.An EU commissionspokesman said he had no comment on the content of the list as it had not been finalized yet.Countries areblacklisted if they “have strategic deficiencies in their anti-money launderingand countering the financing of terrorism regimes that pose significant threatsto the financial system of the Union,” the existing EU list says.Under the new EUmethodology, jurisdictions could also be blacklisted if they do not providesufficient information on ownership of companies or if their rules on reportingsuspicious transactions or monitoring financial customers are considered toolax.The EU has reviewed 47 jurisdictions,including the United States, Russia and Switzerland, before updating its list.EU countries were not screened.