عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Iraq added to EU terrorism finance list due to Iran-backed militias?
2019/02/01 | 02:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq

was doomed by the European Union decision to place the country on its draft

list of countries that pose a threat to the bloc because of lax controls

against terrorism financing and money laundering, just a year after it

announced beating ISIS, an observer said.Placing

Iraq in the EU list will ensure a bad image of Iraq before the international

community, from which Iraq has sought help in reconstructing cities liberated

from ISIS. Also, many investors probably will not be willing to expand their

activities in Iraq.Moreover,

the placement of Iraq in such transparent list means that the militias loyal to

Iran in the country control the situation.Observers

argue that more than 67 militias in Iraq receive billions of dollars every year

from Iran and from the Iraqi fiscal budget as well.The EU’s list currently consists of 16

countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and North Korea, and

is mostly based on criteria used by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a

global body composed by wealthy nations meant to combat money laundering and

terrorism financing, Reuters reported.But the list has been updated this week,

using new criteria developed by the EU Commission since 2017. Company

ownershipA second EU official

said other countries are likely to be added to the final list but declined to

elaborate as the information is still confidential and subject to changes.An EU commission

spokesman said he had no comment on the content of the list as it had not been finalized yet.Countries are

blacklisted if they “have strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering

and countering the financing of terrorism regimes that pose significant threats

to the financial system of the Union,” the existing EU list says.Under the new EU

methodology, jurisdictions could also be blacklisted if they do not provide

sufficient information on ownership of companies or if their rules on reporting

suspicious transactions or monitoring financial customers are considered too

lax.The EU has reviewed 47 jurisdictions,

including the United States, Russia and Switzerland, before updating its list.

EU countries were not screened.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW