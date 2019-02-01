Iraq added to EU terrorism finance list due to Iran-backed militias?

2019/02/01 | 02:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq
was doomed by the European Union decision to place the country on its draft
list of countries that pose a threat to the bloc because of lax controls
against terrorism financing and money laundering, just a year after it
announced beating ISIS, an observer said.Placing
Iraq in the EU list will ensure a bad image of Iraq before the international
community, from which Iraq has sought help in reconstructing cities liberated
from ISIS. Also, many investors probably will not be willing to expand their
activities in Iraq.Moreover,
the placement of Iraq in such transparent list means that the militias loyal to
Iran in the country control the situation.Observers
argue that more than 67 militias in Iraq receive billions of dollars every year
from Iran and from the Iraqi fiscal budget as well.The EU’s list currently consists of 16
countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and North Korea, and
is mostly based on criteria used by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a
global body composed by wealthy nations meant to combat money laundering and
terrorism financing, Reuters reported.But the list has been updated this week,
using new criteria developed by the EU Commission since 2017. Company
ownershipA second EU official
said other countries are likely to be added to the final list but declined to
elaborate as the information is still confidential and subject to changes.An EU commission
spokesman said he had no comment on the content of the list as it had not been finalized yet.Countries are
blacklisted if they “have strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering
and countering the financing of terrorism regimes that pose significant threats
to the financial system of the Union,” the existing EU list says.Under the new EU
methodology, jurisdictions could also be blacklisted if they do not provide
sufficient information on ownership of companies or if their rules on reporting
suspicious transactions or monitoring financial customers are considered too
lax.The EU has reviewed 47 jurisdictions,
including the United States, Russia and Switzerland, before updating its list.
EU countries were not screened.
