2022/06/25 | 18:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Dr Andrew L.
Peek, for the Atlantic Council.
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
The immutable Muqtada al-Sadr loses a battle against Iran The June 12 decision by Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to renounce his electoral victory and collapse […]
Peek, for the Atlantic Council.
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
The immutable Muqtada al-Sadr loses a battle against Iran The June 12 decision by Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to renounce his electoral victory and collapse […]
read more Al-Sadr loses a battle against Iran first appeared on Iraq Business News.