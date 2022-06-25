2022/06/25 | 18:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Dr Andrew L.Peek, for the Atlantic Council.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The immutable Muqtada al-Sadr loses a battle against Iran The June 12 decision by Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to renounce his electoral victory and collapse […]

read more Al-Sadr loses a battle against Iran first appeared on Iraq Business News.