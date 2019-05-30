Home › Baghdad Post › Turner on playing Sansa in 'GoT' spin-offs: 'My watch has ended'

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Sophie Turner is certain her "watch has ended."The 23-year-old confirmed this week that there's no chance she'll return to the screen as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones.""I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa," she said in an interview with Sky News. "I'm ready-ish to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended."The star, who spoke while promoting her upcoming X-Men movie "Dark Phoenix," added that playing Sansa was "the best 10 years of my life by far," but noted that she "finished in a very happy place with Sansa, and it's time to let her go.""I feel like if I played her again it would just be more trauma," Turner told the news outlet. She said she wishes there were still "Game of Thrones" secrets she got to keep, and joked that she misses HBO's strict confidentiality."I wish I had snipers at my head, HBO snipers," the actor said.R.R. Martin, the creator of "A Song of Fire & Ice" book series that inspired the world for "Game of Thrones," revealed earlier this month that as many as three spin-offs of the hit saga were in the works.