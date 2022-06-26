(Video) Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK hosts Vice President Mike Pence in Ashraf 3, Albania

2022/06/26 | 13:14 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday visited the Iranian opposition Organization of (PMOI/MEK) in Ashraf 3 near Tirana in Albania, praising their decades-long struggle to overthrow the theocratic regime and establish a democratic government in Iran.
Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) welcomed Mr.
Pence and Mrs.
Karen Pence, at the Iranian Resistance Museum in Ashraf 3, for a brief look at the 120-year history of the Iranian struggle for freedom.