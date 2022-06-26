European Commission Quantum Computing Head Dr. Oscar Diez Confirmed for Roundtable at Quantum Computing Leaders Summit

2022/06/26 | 19:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute today announced that Dr.Oscar Diez, Head of Quantum Computing at the European Commission (EC), the executive branch of the European Union (EU), will join the highly anticipated roundtable discussion at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit.The EC plans to build state-of-the-art pilot quantum computers by next year—in 2023.The EU accounts for nearly a third of global science and technology production.It is a single market with approximately 447 million inhabitants and accounts for roughly 16% of the world’s GDP.Established in 1958, the EC promotes the general interest of the EU by proposing and enforcing legislation.The EC also implements policies and the EU budget.The EU’s Quantum Flagship aims to position Europe as a leader in the future global quantum industrial landscape.The Flagship is an ambitious long-term research initiative funded by the EC.“I greatly admire Dr.Oscar Diez.He is a brilliant leader with extraordinary expertise in Quantum Computing,” said Maeva Ghonda, Chair.“Quantum Computing discussions are always richer when Dr.Diez is present.He always contributes new ideas and unique insights.”The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where institutional investors and senior leaders will acquire critical knowledge from the chief executives shaping the quantum industry to establish their strategic deployment of Quantum Computing.This one-day summit will feature thought-provoking discussions by the leading CEOs in Quantum Computing.This special event will take place online on the 28th of June 2022 at 10 am EST.To access the live broadcast online, please click here.Dr.Oscar Diez will be joined by the following leaders at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit:* Opening Remarks: Maeva Ghonda, Chair* Keynote Speaker: Dr.Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM* Featured Presentation: Nir Minerbi, CEO of ClassiqRoundtable Discussion:* Dr.Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM* Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq* Rob Hays, CEO of Atom Computing* John Levy, CEO of SEEQC* Dr.Michael J.Hayduk, Deputy Director of the U.S.Air Force Research Laboratory* Dr.Oscar Diez, Head of Quantum Computing at the European CommissionAbout the Quantum AI InstituteThe Quantum AI Institute is the premiere global institute for quantum technology research.The Institute is the top producer of unique quantum computing events and in-person experiences including: quantum computing education courses, conferences and multimedia content.The Quantum AI Institute is proud to be the home of many innovative quantum computing programs, including the 30 quantum computing education courses and quantum computing events previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional organization.The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interviews with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing.The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: United States, China, Germany, United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more.The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.Quantum AI Institute, 2020 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC 20006, USA

