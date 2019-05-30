81 Yazidi families return to IDPs camps in Dahuk

2019/05/30 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A total of 81 Yazidi families have returned to camps in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province throughout May, security sources revealed in press remarks.The families had to move due to a deteriorated situation, including security, unrest, and lack of public services in their areas.Salim Saeed, public and press secretary of Duhok Humanitarian Affairs Board, said humanitarian organizations have reduced their assistance to the displaced Yazidis.ISIS launched attacks over Sinjar after they overran a vast area in Iraq in 2014 and abducted over 6,000 Yazidis, including women and children.
