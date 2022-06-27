2022/06/27 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has said that Iran is ready to export technical and engineering services to Iraq.Addressing a meeting of the Joint Working Group on Iran-Iraq Oil Cooperation, Mohsen Khojastehmehr, said: "Iran wants to benefit from Iraq's participation in the development of the oil and […]

read more Iran "Ready to Export Technical, Engineering Services to Iraq" first appeared on Iraq Business News.