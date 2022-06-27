FFS Annual Report: 3,060 Projects Completed in Iraq

2022/06/27 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Funding Facility for Stabilization 2021 Annual Report In 2021, the FFS completed 368 projects (3,060 since 2015) across all sectors of interventions and in the five liberated governorates of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah al-Din for a total value of US$ 164.5 million (US$ 826.2 million since 2015), generating over 3 million benefits (18.9 […]

