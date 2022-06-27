Mercy Hands reports on conditions for Returnees

2022/06/27 | 15:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Mercy Hands has conducted an assessment on the needs of the returnees in the Balad District, Salah Al-Din Governorate.From the baseline study, it concluded that services are not sufficient to meet the returnees needs in areas including social services, housing, employment, and social protection.Click here to download the full report.(Source: Mercy Hands)

