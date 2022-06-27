Dana Gas suspends Khor Mor Expansion after more Attacks

2022/06/27 | 16:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Dana Gas has said that following the incident on the 22nd of June, two further small rockets landed within the Khor Mor Block in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Friday and Saturday, respectively.It says there were no injuries or damage.In a statement to the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, the […]

