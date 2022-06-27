Bridging the Digital - Divide KogoPAY Hosts Forum to Promote Technology to Facilitate Financial Inclusion

2022/06/27 | 16:32 - Source: Iraq News

Technology as an Enabler for Financial Inclusion - Event Flyer

A ground-breaking forum on the theme of ‘Technology as an Enabler for Financial Inclusion’ takes place on 28th June in Dubai featuring Fintech experts.

This event will bring together forward-thinking entrepreneurs & business leaders to encourage social good in the tech sector.”

— Dr Narisa Chauvidal-Aw

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A ground-breaking forum on the theme of ‘Technology as an Enabler for Financial Inclusion’ will take place on 28th June in Dubai, United Arab Emirates featuring experts from the Fintech industry, businesses and renowned academics.Dr Narisa Chauvidal-Aw, the driving force behind the TechKogo Forum and the founder of KogoPAY is notable not only for her own success story, but also in the creation of a company which gives back to communities as much as it profits.The theme of corporate social responsibility is key to the TechKogo Forum which will promote education for socially conscious tech companies.



It is hosted in association with the social enterprise - The Artepreneurs, whose initiative “Bridging the Digital Divide” is at the core of KogoPay’s DNA and will include a series of presentations about modern technology and its applications and business innovation designed to bridge knowledge gaps in the international community and promote financial inclusion for SMEs.Business leaders and academics will speak at the TechKogo Forum on topics such as how to spot, make or invest in a ‘unicorn’ startup; ensuring cybersecurity on nascent blockchain solutions are up to scratch and leveraging the technology to create a sustainable future.Dr Narisa Chauvidal-Aw explained: "This event will bring together forward-thinking entrepreneurs and business leaders to encourage social good in the tech sector.



It is centred on my firm belief that digital transformation is a vital pillar in building a knowledge-based and highly productive and competitive economy.“Supporting the more than 1 billion unbanked across the world is a key tenet for KogoPAY which is focussed upon creating a near-borderless digital infrastructure for payments as the company seeks to remove the barriers that exist in access to banking services.



KogoPAY places a focus on social impact and encourages people to pay and give using a unique QR code.“This forum could not take place without the shared vision and support of Marlene Murphy, CEO and Founder of The Artrepreneurs and takes place under the patronage of Awad Mohammad Sheikh Bin Mujreen who we are delighted to have as our guest of honour."The event will be held at the Royal Mirage Hotel, Jumeirah, Dubai on Tuesday 28th June from 11am-5pm.



Those interested in attending should apply to https://techkogo.com/registrationAbout KogoPAYKogoPAY is a socially conscious fintech company that provides banking services, IBAN accounts for B2B, a mobile e-wallet and plans to implement a crypto wallet.



A focus on digital currencies promises rapid expansion into emerging markets as adoption continues to grow and a seamless cross-border payment system becomes the norm.



In the future central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will also be compatible with the platform.



Go to https://www.kogopay.com.Dr Narisa Chauvidal-Aw has extensive experience as a chief financial officer for a range of medium-sized companies and holds a PhD in compliance and information systems.



She formerly taught at the London School of Economics and has accumulated numerous awards for her work including, Women in Tech 2019 Global Award winner - Start Up, 2019; WinTrade Global Award winner 2021, Women in Banking & Finance, and Winner Go Global Award 2021, Fintech.

