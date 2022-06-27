2022/06/27 | 16:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Kurdistan Regional Government: Like citizens across the Kurdistan, I have been deeply troubled by the repeated terror attacks on our people and public infrastructure in recent months.The cowards behind the attacks have resorted to terror tactics because they have lost the court of public opinion in the rest of the country.Rather […]

read more KRG PM 'deeply troubled' by attacks on Khor Mor Gas Field first appeared on Iraq Business News.