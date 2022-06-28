2022/06/28 | 02:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraqi health authorities scramble to contain new animal virus outbreak Viral hemorrhagic fever is spread by contact with animals and can constitute a "public health emergency of international […]

