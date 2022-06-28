Khor Mor expansion suspended after rocket attacks

2022/06/28 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A view of Khor Mor gas field facilities in December 2011.



(BEN VAN HEUVELEN/Iraq Oil Report)

SULAIMANIYA - The consortium developing the Khor Mor gas field has suspended expansion work, as foreign contractors began evacuating the site after three rocket or mortar attacks in the span of four days.

Production has not been affected but "work on the...



expansion project has been temporarily suspended while security enhancements are carried out,” according to a June 27 statement from the UAE's Dana Gas, which leads the Pearl Consortium developing Khor Mor along with its sister company Crescent Petroleum.

