SpinifexIT announces Easy Suite updates to help customers maximize their SAP investment

2022/06/28 | 08:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The global HXM and payroll solutions developer today launches its latest solution updates to improve customer experience and help maximize their SAP investment.

With continued investment, Easy Suite is equipped to include the latest tools to support our customers' needs and improve their user experience so they can truly maximize their SAP investment.”

— Darren Souter, SpinifexIT Co-Founder and Global Solutions Architect

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, global HXM and payroll solutions developer SpinifexIT announces significant updates to its Easy Suite solutions which helps customers accelerate payroll migration to the cloud, de-risk SAP Employee Central Payroll implementations, improve SAP Payroll Control Center configuration abilities and enhance the creation of robust SAP Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors reports.



The Easy Suite solutions include Easy Reporter, Easy PCC, Easy Migration, and Easy Go Live among others, and are designed to expedite migration for customers implementing SAP Employee Central Payroll or migrating to Employee Central Payroll or S/4HANA.New features to the Easy Suite range announced today include:Payroll Reporting and ReconciliationSpinifexIT’s payroll and reconciliation products, including Easy Reporter and Easy PCC, help customers improve payroll reporting, error analysis, reconciliation, and employee inquiry resolution.



They also enhance flexibility and access to SAP SuccessFactors fields while building custom reports with the Easy Reporter web reporting solution.In addition, they help speed up the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central data copying processes and implementation and configuration of SAP Payroll Control Center.Easy PCC accelerates implementation and allows re-use of many existing Easy Reporter reports to help customers who are planning to implement the Payroll Control Center migrate to the new environment.



It also provides additional functionality for specific HR and payroll scenarios - all without having to create custom code.Easy Reporter improvementsSpinifexIT Easy Reporter has now been enhanced with new advanced Exception Reporting and the ability to execute multiple reports in one run.



It now includes more customer SAP SuccessFactors data, such as new time-related fields and SF data, and allows users to set their preferred date selection to build more accurate, complete reports with the SuccessFactors Connector.Easy PCC improvementsThe new features in Easy PCC allow customers to better set up the look and feel of the error investigation screen.



In addition, they can now report on the PCC audit logs directly within Easy Reporter.Migration SolutionsSpinifexIT migration solutions are designed to streamline and transform cloud implementation and migration.



Easy Migration and Easy Go Live are two powerful solutions that offer huge time savings and substantially reduce cost and effort required for payroll transformation for SAP Employee Central Payroll customers.Easy Migration improvementsWith the enhanced SpinifexIT Easy Migration, users can now easily add their own tables (including Z tables).



It also allows better control over what configuration is copied between systems and options for remapping the configuration during the copy.Easy Go Live improvementsSpinifexIT’s Easy Go Live’s improved parallel run screens and new drag-and-drop functionality make setting up this activity much easier and more intuitive.



The new features for a Parallel Run enable the grouping of data into Teams for better investigation, and improve audit logs as well as control over flowing raised issues from run to run.



In addition, customers can now use Easy Go Live to upload SAP Infotype data directly from a flat file.Remote ActivationIn addition to the Easy Suite enhancements announced today, SpinifexIT is also offering its customers the option of activating 2022.R1 remotely via an activation key.



SpinifexIT officially supports release versions for 15 months after the first release date.Darren Souter, SpinifexIT Co-Founder and Global Solutions Architect, says “We're committed to continue to build on our solutions to further help our customers streamline their SAP HXM Solutions.



As well as streamlining many day to day operational tasks, our software has continued to help support our customers with their journey to the Cloud.



With over 60 SAP implementation Partners using the Easy Suite solutions to accelerate implementations and migrations, many of our customers tell us our solutions have saved them hundreds of hours, and dramatically cut down the time, effort and cost spent on their migration and transformation projects.



With continued investment, the Easy Suite solutions are equipped to include the latest tools to support our customers' needs and improve their user experience so they can truly maximize their SAP investment.”AvailabilityTo take advantage of the new features, which are free to implement, and upgrade to the latest version (2022.R1), customers should submit a request to the SpinifexIT Customer Care team to take advantage of the updated features.



Customers can also learn more, schedule a demo, or upgrade to the latest SpinifexIT Easy Suite solutions by contacting info@SpinifexIT.comAbout SpinifexITSpinifexIT believes that with the right technology and the right partner, you can accomplish your SAP SuccessFactors HXM and Payroll goals with confidence.Whether you are just beginning your cloud HXM journey or you have already moved to the cloud, SpinifexIT’s innovative solutions will help guide you by driving Payroll and HR operational efficiency and automation, improving payroll processes, improving operational and transactional reporting, increasing data accuracy and anonymization, minimizing compliance risks, and supporting both migrations and new SAP SuccessFactors implementation projects.SpinifexIT’s world class solutions are leveraged by many Fortune 500 companies worldwide and run on SAP’s on-premise, hybrid, and cloud platforms.



The solutions include Easy Migration, Easy Go Live, Easy Reporter, Easy Clone and Strato Documents.SpinifexIT is an SAP silver partner and its solutions are available at the SAP Store.

Heidi HarrisSpinifexIT Global Pty Ltd.+1 904-649-4067info@spinifexit.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

You just read:

News Provided By

June 27, 2022, 23:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release