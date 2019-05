Israel faces repeat 2019 election after parliament dissolves

2019/05/30 | 17:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israel embarked Thursday on an unprecedented snap electioncampaign — the second this year — after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahufailed to form a governing coalition and instead dissolved parliament.In what seemed an improbable scenario just days ago,Israel’s newly elected Knesset dissolved itself in an early morning 74-45 voteand set a new election date for Sept. 17.The parliament’s disbanding comes just a month after it wassworn in and sets the stage for a second election in the same year — a first inIsraeli history.The developments were a shocking setback for Netanyahu, whohad appeared to secure a comfortable win in last month’s election. But he wasunable to build a parliamentary majority because his traditional ally, AvigdorLieberman, refused to bring his Yisrael Beiteinu faction into the coalition.Netanyahu’s Likud party excoriated Lieberman, accusing himof betraying voters, abandoning his right-wing ideology and selfishly carryingout a personal vendetta against his former patron Netanyahu.Lieberman, a former top aide to Netanyahu who for twodecades has alternated between a close alliance and bitter rivalry with hisformer boss, delivered his own rebuke Thursday. A former defense minister andforeign minister under Netanyahu, he appeared to break with him for good byalleging that Likud Party members were blind Netanyahu followers who neededprofessional help.“This has nothing to do with ‘the right’,” Lieberman, a WestBank settler, said at a press conference. “This is about a cult of personalityand not any political ideology.”Netanyahu, who has led Israel for the past decade, now facesanother challenge to his lengthy rule. It comes as he prepares for apre-indictment hearing before criminal charges are expected to be filed againsthim in a series of corruption cases.Assuming they would sweep into power again, Netanyahu’sallies in the ruling Likud had already begun drafting a contentious bill aimedat granting him immunity from the various corruption charges awaiting him. Hewas also looking to push legislation limiting the power of Israel’s SupremeCourt and paving his path to several more years in office.But it was a separate issue that sparked the extraordinarycrisis, and for the first time ever thrust Israel into a repeat election beforea new government was even formed.Lieberman — a veteran nationalist and a secular politician —demanded that current legislation mandating that young ultra-Orthodox men bedrafted into the military run its course.Years of exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men have generatedwidespread resentment among the rest of Jewish Israelis who serve. Theultra-Orthodox, backed by Netanyahu, refused to bend and the showdown quicklydevolved into a full-blown crisis that imploded the perspective government.“The public chose me, and Lieberman, unfortunately, deceivedhis voters. From the beginning he had no intention to do what he said,”Netanyahu said after the vote, accusing Lieberman of aligning with “the left.”“He made one demand after another and every time his demandwas met, he raised another one,” Netanyahu also said, adding that Lieberman“clearly wanted to topple the government for his own personal reasons.”Lieberman called the accusations ridiculous and retortedthat the new election was indeed unfortunate but a result of Netanyahu cavingin to the ultra-Orthodox.“This is a complete surrender of Likud to theultra-Orthodox,” he said.Though a staunch hard-liner who has drawn accusations ofracism, Lieberman also champions a secular agenda aimed toward his core politicalbase of immigrants from the former Soviet Union. He has pledged to confrontefforts of ultra-Orthodox parties to impose their lifestyle on the country’ssecular majority, earning him some centrist support as well.In contrast to Netanyahu’s deal-making pragmatism, Liebermanhas earned a reputation as a maverick willing to break from his traditionalideological bloc. This time, both dug in and refused to budge.“Israel has known many political crises in its 71 years. Ithas also known some dirty and even dirtier political tricks, corrupt and evenmore corrupt political bribery offers,” wrote Nahum Barnea, a columnist withYediot Ahronot. “What we saw last night in the Knesset was a new page in theprocess of the decline of Israeli democracy.”The new election gives the anti-Netanyahu forces in Israel,led by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, another shot at toppling the longtimeleader. It also complicates Netanyahu’s efforts to pass the proposed bills toprotect himself from prosecution.Even if Netanyahu wins the election, it is unlikely he willbe able to form a government and lock down the required political support foran immunity deal before an expected indictment. That would force him to standtrial, and in turn put heavy pressure on him to step aside. No one in Likud hasyet challenged him publicly.The political uncertainty could also spell trouble for theWhite House’s Mideast peace efforts. The US has scheduled a conference nextmonth in Bahrain to unveil what it says is the first phase of its peace plan,an initiative aimed at drawing investment into the Palestinian territories.The Trump administration had vowed to unveil its plan afterthe Israeli election and it’s unclear how the current political shakeup willaffect that rollout.