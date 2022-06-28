Amineh Kakabaveh, Kurdistan's voice in Sweden

2022/06/28 | 12:30 - Source: Iraq News

Amineh Kakabaveh, in Stockholm, Sweden, July 7, 2021.



CHRISTINE OLSSON / EPA / MAXPPP

Her cell phone keeps ringing.



Amineh Kakabaveh is an independent MP and has neither a secretary nor a parliamentary assistant.



She manages her own appointments.



She had planned to do the interview in the parliamentary cafeteria, but changed her mind and suggested going to her office "so we won't be disturbed." It was 11 am on Tuesday, June 21, and all the Swedish political journalists were hounding her to find out whether she would support the budget of Sweden's Social Democratic government the next day – which she did.

Ms.



Kakabaveh owes this sudden popularity to a strange set of circumstances following her expulsion from the Left Party in August 2019.



Between two blocs, each with 174 seats, the former peshmerga fighter of Iranian Kurdish origin, Marxist and feminist, finds herself in a position to make or break majorities in parliament.



But it is Sweden's bid for NATO membership that is putting her in the spotlight.

Sweden had no sooner submitted its application for membership on May 18 that Turkish President Erdoğan announced he would veto it.



He accused Sweden of harboring "terrorists" and noted that some of them "even sit in Parliament." One of eight MPs of Kurdish origin, Ms.



Kakabaveh knows she is being targeted.

In an interview with Swedish radio on May 20, Turkish Ambassador to Stockholm Emre Yunt confirmed this.



He denounced the agreement she made with the Social Democrats in 2021, before Magdalena Andersson was elected prime minister.



In exchange for her vote, the MP got, among other things, the agreement that the party considers it unacceptable that State actors (such as Turkey) call supporters of the Syrian Kurdish militias (YPG, People's Protection Units) "terrorists." Mr.



Yunt made no secret of the fact that he would like to see her extradited to Turkey, "if possible," he said, before retracting his statement the next day.

Read more Subscribers only Turkey leverages its support for Sweden and Finland's NATO candidacy

Online attacks

We are interested in your experience using the site.

Send feedback

"I first thought it was a joke.



I'm not even Turkish," laughed the deputy, wearing a colorful dress and sandals, a cascade of black curls falling on her shoulders.



But the ambassador's words did not surprise her.



Since she regularly uses her speaking time in the Swedish Parliament as a platform to denounce the repression of the Kurds by the Erdoğan regime, Ms.



Kakabaveh has become a thorn in the side of the Turkish president.

In Sweden, a land of exile for 100,000 Kurds from Turkey, Syria, Iran and Iraq, her positions were relatively consensual until the country's application to join NATO.



Since then, her status as an independent MP in parliament and the leverage she has been able to get from it have caused annoyance among her colleagues and abuse on social media, where her opponents revel in the expression polititisk vilde ("political savage") used to describe an independent MP.



"But I have also received thousands of messages of support," she said.

You have 54.75% of this article left to read.



The rest is for subscribers only.