Turkey frees US scientist but tensions remain

2019/05/30 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey on Wednesday released a NASA scientist with dual
US-Turkish citizenship whose nearly three-year detention had soured relations,
but the NATO allies remained divided over issues including Ankara's purchase of
a Russian missile system.Serkan Golge, a naturalized US citizen working for the US
space agency in Houston, was arrested in July 2016 on a visit back to Turkey in
the aftermath of a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Turkish authorities charged Golge with ties to self-exiled
cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan accused of orchestrating the mutiny. Golge
was sentenced in 2018 to seven and a half years in prison despite US State
Department protests that there was no credible evidence.His wife, Kubra Golge, expressed joy at his release but said
that he remained banned from traveling outside Turkey."We are happy but he still rejects the charges against
him," she told AFP by email. "Hope we can come back soon to the
US."State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said that the
United States would press for Golge to be able to return to the United States
"as soon as possible.""We want to commend them for doing the right thing
today by releasing him," Ortagus told reporters. "We think it's
welcome news."Ortagus said that the United States was still seeking the
release of detained local employees of US diplomatic missions in Turkey.Golge was freed shortly after Erdogan spoke by telephone
with US President Donald Trump, although an official summary by Turkey did not
mention discussion of the Golge case.Turkey in October also released an American pastor caught up
in the crackdown, Andrew Brunson. His case had become a cause celebre among the
conservative Christian base of Trump, who pressed Turkey through tariffs that
sent the lira currency into a tailspin.Rift over missile dealGolge's case had triggered growing anger in the United
States. A bipartisan group of senators recently introduced a bill seeking
sanctions on Turkish officials involved in the detention of US citizens, saying
that Ankara's actions did not befit a NATO ally.But Turkey still is at risk of US sanctions over its
purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense system. Washington is pressing
Ankara to instead buy the US Patriot equivalent.Erdogan has said the S-400 purchase was a "done
deal" but in the phone call with Trump reiterated an offer to form a joint
working group on the decision, according to the Turkish president's office.The State Department voiced appreciation for Turkey as an
ally but reiterated concerns about the deal, which US officials say could help
Russia hone its system to target US hardware used by NATO."We're willing to engage with the Turkish government
but our position remains the same that Turkey will face very real and very
negative consequences if it completes the delivery of the S-400," Ortagus
said.The United States has already suspended Turkey's
participation in the F-35 fighter jet program, in which Turkey had invested $1
billion.Washington and Ankara have also clashed over Syria, with
Trump promising to pull out all 2,000 US troops from the war-battered nation
following a December phone conversation with Erdogan.Trump has since slowed down the withdrawal partly because
his aides fear that Turkey will use the absence of US troops to strike Syrian
Kurdish fighters. The forces helped defeat extremists from the ISIS group, but
Ankara associates them with separatists at home.
