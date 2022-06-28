IBBC Webinar: Privatization of Iraqi State-Owned Enterprises

2022/06/28 | 18:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): Please join IBBC webinar on The Privatization of Iraqi State-owned Enterprises, which will take place on July 6th from 1.00pm - 2.30pm UK time on Zoom.Please register for IBBC webinar here Professor Frank Gunter of Lehigh University joined by other Members of the IBBC Advisory Council has […]

