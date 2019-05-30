US will respond with military force if Iran attacks interests: Hook

2019/05/30 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States will respond with military force if its
interests are attacked by Iran, the US Iran envoy said on Thursday as Arab
leaders gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss what they see as the threat from
Tehran amid rising tensions.But US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said US
actions taken so far in the Gulf region, which include repositioning military
assets, have had the “desired deterrent effect on the (Iranian) regime’s risk
calculations”.The US military has sent forces, including an aircraft
carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East in a move that US officials said
was made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forces
in the region.Hook was speaking to reporters by phone ahead of emergency
summits of Arab leaders in the Saudi city of Mecca due on Thursday to discuss
drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and attacks on four vessels,
including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast earlier this month.Tehran has denied involvement in either attack.The US is pursuing what it calls a “maximum pressure
campaign” of sanctions against Iran to reduce its revenue streams from oil and
other economic activities, in an attempt to curb what it sees as Tehran’s
disruptive policies in the region.Responding to a question about China and India importing
Iranian oil and whether it was possible for them to keep importing small
amounts, Hook said there would be no more exceptions granted to sanctions
against Iran oil imports.“There will be no more oil waivers granted,” he said, adding
that any oil imported by any country beyond waiver limits that ran from
November last year to May, would be subject to sanctions.
