US will respond with military force if Iran attacks interests: Hook
2019/05/30 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States will respond with military force if its

interests are attacked by Iran, the US Iran envoy said on Thursday as Arab

leaders gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss what they see as the threat from

Tehran amid rising tensions.But US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said US

actions taken so far in the Gulf region, which include repositioning military

assets, have had the “desired deterrent effect on the (Iranian) regime’s risk

calculations”.The US military has sent forces, including an aircraft

carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East in a move that US officials said

was made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forces

in the region.Hook was speaking to reporters by phone ahead of emergency

summits of Arab leaders in the Saudi city of Mecca due on Thursday to discuss

drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and attacks on four vessels,

including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast earlier this month.Tehran has denied involvement in either attack.The US is pursuing what it calls a “maximum pressure

campaign” of sanctions against Iran to reduce its revenue streams from oil and

other economic activities, in an attempt to curb what it sees as Tehran’s

disruptive policies in the region.Responding to a question about China and India importing

Iranian oil and whether it was possible for them to keep importing small

amounts, Hook said there would be no more exceptions granted to sanctions

against Iran oil imports.“There will be no more oil waivers granted,” he said, adding

that any oil imported by any country beyond waiver limits that ran from

November last year to May, would be subject to sanctions.



