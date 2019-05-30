Home › Baghdad Post › US will respond with military force if Iran attacks interests: Hook

US will respond with military force if Iran attacks interests: Hook

2019/05/30 | 18:15



interests are attacked by Iran, the US Iran envoy said on Thursday as Arab



leaders gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss what they see as the threat from



Tehran amid rising tensions.But US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said US



actions taken so far in the Gulf region, which include repositioning military



assets, have had the “desired deterrent effect on the (Iranian) regime’s risk



calculations”.The US military has sent forces, including an aircraft



carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East in a move that US officials said



was made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forces



in the region.Hook was speaking to reporters by phone ahead of emergency



summits of Arab leaders in the Saudi city of Mecca due on Thursday to discuss



drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and attacks on four vessels,



including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast earlier this month.Tehran has denied involvement in either attack.The US is pursuing what it calls a “maximum pressure



campaign” of sanctions against Iran to reduce its revenue streams from oil and



other economic activities, in an attempt to curb what it sees as Tehran’s



disruptive policies in the region.Responding to a question about China and India importing



Iranian oil and whether it was possible for them to keep importing small



amounts, Hook said there would be no more exceptions granted to sanctions



against Iran oil imports.“There will be no more oil waivers granted,” he said, adding



that any oil imported by any country beyond waiver limits that ran from



November last year to May, would be subject to sanctions.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States will respond with military force if itsinterests are attacked by Iran, the US Iran envoy said on Thursday as Arableaders gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss what they see as the threat fromTehran amid rising tensions.But US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said USactions taken so far in the Gulf region, which include repositioning militaryassets, have had the “desired deterrent effect on the (Iranian) regime’s riskcalculations”.The US military has sent forces, including an aircraftcarrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East in a move that US officials saidwas made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forcesin the region.Hook was speaking to reporters by phone ahead of emergencysummits of Arab leaders in the Saudi city of Mecca due on Thursday to discussdrone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and attacks on four vessels,including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast earlier this month.Tehran has denied involvement in either attack.The US is pursuing what it calls a “maximum pressurecampaign” of sanctions against Iran to reduce its revenue streams from oil andother economic activities, in an attempt to curb what it sees as Tehran’sdisruptive policies in the region.Responding to a question about China and India importingIranian oil and whether it was possible for them to keep importing smallamounts, Hook said there would be no more exceptions granted to sanctionsagainst Iran oil imports.“There will be no more oil waivers granted,” he said, addingthat any oil imported by any country beyond waiver limits that ran fromNovember last year to May, would be subject to sanctions.