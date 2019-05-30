UAE expats get taste of Ramadan traditional sweets

2019/05/30 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nida Mohammed drove for more than an hour from Fujairah to
Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates just to buy special Iraqi sweets and juices
for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan."Over there (in Fujairah) you can't find Iraqi
stuff," Mohammed says, as she picks up her order of sharbet zbeeb, or
raisin juice, a special Iraqi drink taken to break the daylong fast.The oil-rich UAE is home to more than nine million
expatriates who hail from well over 100 countries and form 90 percent of the
population.During Ramadan, immigrants in the Gulf state reconnect with
traditions from their homeland, especially the rituals of breaking the fast and
taking lots of traditional desserts and juices.Shops like this help "me remember the country we came
from," says Mohammed, who made the journey with family members and stocked
large quantities of Iraqi sweets.Muslims around the world refrain from eating and drinking,
as well as from sex, between sunrise and sunset during Ramadan.Far away from their homes, many of which are in conflict
zones, immigrants still get a taste of their culture from their traditional
foods and desserts."Every country has its own culture when it comes to
their desserts," especially for Ramadan, says Samer al-Kasir, the Syrian
general manager of Al-Sultan sweets in Dubai."These sweets here are based on Syrian
traditions," he says, pointing to a mosaic of sweets packaged neatly in a
box.Men, women and children are seen gazing at the array of
items on display in glass door fridges – each taking their time before placing
their orders.Decades-old traditionThe owner of the Al-Rabat sweets store where Mohammed was
shopping says he opened the business in 2006 to serve the Iraqi community in
the UAE."Iraqis did not have a special place catering for them,
so I opened this place... because some of the baking is different to other
(Arab) traditions," says Wesam Abdulwahab."Most of our customers are Iraqis. They consider this
place one that brings them together. We get our goods from Iraq, stuff that may
be difficult to get here."For Saad Hussein, the items offered in Al-Rabat coupled with
the spirit of Ramadan bring back memories of his childhood, particularly a
popular Iraqi game called Mheibes.In the game, men divided into two groups – traditionally
from different neighborhoods – have to guess which member of the opposing team
is hiding a ring, or mahbas in Arabic, in their hand."Of course, during the games, Ramadan foods and sweets
are distributed," adds Hussein.Seemingly out of place, yellow boxes of Jordanian Tutu
biscuits are stacked near the register and on the shelves of Al-Rabat.Abdelwahab says that Tutu, although not Iraqi, represent
something significant for his countrymen.During the Iraqi war in the early 1990s, he explains, the
people had little access to sweets from abroad – except for Tutu."Tutu was an exceptional treat that brings back
memories of enjoyment for Iraqis," he says.'Tempting'In Al-Satwa district of Dubai, Ahmed Naveed from Pakistan is
standing in front of his family's shop taking orders for different kinds of
samosa – popular in many Asian countries.Residents from all walks of life, including Emiratis, stood
in line on the busy street to get their fried and baked pastries for the iftar
meal to break the daily fast.Qudsia Osman, who hails from India, was driving past with
her mother when they decided to stop at the shop after being drawn in by the
sight and scent of the food."It's very tempting. When we passed by and saw it, we
got carried away with this food," Osman says, adding she is pleased the
UAE included an array of communities to cater to the different cultures."I was born and brought up in Dubai... it is my
home," she says.Mohammed Shiraz, a Pakistani who has been living in the UAE
for nearly 20 years, also considers the emirate his home."The UAE caters to the population," he says,
explaining he enjoys the holy month in the Gulf state for all the Ramadan
offers and promotions.But for many, although the UAE has become their new home
where they have started new traditions, the taste of home resonates with them."In the old days, it wasn't like now. Food preparations
were done at home, including desserts," Abdelwahab says."My mom, of course, used to do it," he says.
"Her food is still better than anything I've ever had."
