UAE expats get taste of Ramadan traditional sweets
2019/05/30 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nida Mohammed drove for more than an hour from Fujairah to

Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates just to buy special Iraqi sweets and juices

for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan."Over there (in Fujairah) you can't find Iraqi

stuff," Mohammed says, as she picks up her order of sharbet zbeeb, or

raisin juice, a special Iraqi drink taken to break the daylong fast.The oil-rich UAE is home to more than nine million

expatriates who hail from well over 100 countries and form 90 percent of the

population.During Ramadan, immigrants in the Gulf state reconnect with

traditions from their homeland, especially the rituals of breaking the fast and

taking lots of traditional desserts and juices.Shops like this help "me remember the country we came

from," says Mohammed, who made the journey with family members and stocked

large quantities of Iraqi sweets.Muslims around the world refrain from eating and drinking,

as well as from sex, between sunrise and sunset during Ramadan.Far away from their homes, many of which are in conflict

zones, immigrants still get a taste of their culture from their traditional

foods and desserts."Every country has its own culture when it comes to

their desserts," especially for Ramadan, says Samer al-Kasir, the Syrian

general manager of Al-Sultan sweets in Dubai."These sweets here are based on Syrian

traditions," he says, pointing to a mosaic of sweets packaged neatly in a

box.Men, women and children are seen gazing at the array of

items on display in glass door fridges – each taking their time before placing

their orders.Decades-old traditionThe owner of the Al-Rabat sweets store where Mohammed was

shopping says he opened the business in 2006 to serve the Iraqi community in

the UAE."Iraqis did not have a special place catering for them,

so I opened this place... because some of the baking is different to other

(Arab) traditions," says Wesam Abdulwahab."Most of our customers are Iraqis. They consider this

place one that brings them together. We get our goods from Iraq, stuff that may

be difficult to get here."For Saad Hussein, the items offered in Al-Rabat coupled with

the spirit of Ramadan bring back memories of his childhood, particularly a

popular Iraqi game called Mheibes.In the game, men divided into two groups – traditionally

from different neighborhoods – have to guess which member of the opposing team

is hiding a ring, or mahbas in Arabic, in their hand."Of course, during the games, Ramadan foods and sweets

are distributed," adds Hussein.Seemingly out of place, yellow boxes of Jordanian Tutu

biscuits are stacked near the register and on the shelves of Al-Rabat.Abdelwahab says that Tutu, although not Iraqi, represent

something significant for his countrymen.During the Iraqi war in the early 1990s, he explains, the

people had little access to sweets from abroad – except for Tutu."Tutu was an exceptional treat that brings back

memories of enjoyment for Iraqis," he says.'Tempting'In Al-Satwa district of Dubai, Ahmed Naveed from Pakistan is

standing in front of his family's shop taking orders for different kinds of

samosa – popular in many Asian countries.Residents from all walks of life, including Emiratis, stood

in line on the busy street to get their fried and baked pastries for the iftar

meal to break the daily fast.Qudsia Osman, who hails from India, was driving past with

her mother when they decided to stop at the shop after being drawn in by the

sight and scent of the food."It's very tempting. When we passed by and saw it, we

got carried away with this food," Osman says, adding she is pleased the

UAE included an array of communities to cater to the different cultures."I was born and brought up in Dubai... it is my

home," she says.Mohammed Shiraz, a Pakistani who has been living in the UAE

for nearly 20 years, also considers the emirate his home."The UAE caters to the population," he says,

explaining he enjoys the holy month in the Gulf state for all the Ramadan

offers and promotions.But for many, although the UAE has become their new home

where they have started new traditions, the taste of home resonates with them."In the old days, it wasn't like now. Food preparations

were done at home, including desserts," Abdelwahab says."My mom, of course, used to do it," he says.

"Her food is still better than anything I've ever had."



