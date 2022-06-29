2022/06/29 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Schlumberger has reportedly announced its withdrawal from Iraqi Kurdistan, as a result of the Federal Supreme Court ruling that oil contracts signed with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are unconstitutional.Sources told the official Iraqi News Agency that the US-based oilfield services company "sent a letter with an official document to the […]

read more Schlumberger "Withdraws from Iraqi Kurdistan" first appeared on Iraq Business News.