Petrel to submit proposals to Incoming Iraqi Administration

2022/06/29 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Petrel Resources has said its Iraqi business is being "re-galvanised" (sic), with data bases being updated, and updated proposals submitted to the incoming administration.In its audited results for the year ended 31st December 2021, the company said it is strengthening its Iraqi team, and has invested heavily in the training and […]

