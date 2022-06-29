2022/06/29 | 09:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- NATO set to expand to Scandinavia: Turkey and the Kurds

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

NATO expansion is set to increase after Turkey agreed to end its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining this military bloc.



Hence, it is presumed that Finland and Sweden will put pressure on Kurdish groups in their respective nations – in agreement with the conditions set by Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Kurds are the largest stateless people in the Middle East.



In recent history, America and other NATO powers have manipulated the Kurds in Iraq and Syria.



Therefore, despite the Kurds fighting under the geopolitical goals of several NATO powers – notably America: they still suffer persecution in Iraq, Iran, and Turkey.

NATO Turkey also uses proxies along with the armed forces of this nation to crush the Kurds in Northern Syria.



Hence, the Kurds face NATO betrayal again.



This time, it will be Finland and Sweden turning against the Kurds – following the demands of Turkey.

The Guardian reports, “Nato said a trilateral deal had been reached at a meeting between Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Sauli Niinistö of Finland and the Swedish prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, in the Spanish capital.”

A visibly happy Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of Nato, uttered, “I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join Nato.”

Finland and Sweden – and with Sweden being home to approximately 100,000 Kurds – confirmed once more that the PKK is a terrorist organization – and that both nations will refuse to provide support to the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People’s Protection Units (YPG).



The PYD and YPG actively fight against ISIS (Islamic State – IS) through the military angle to political means.

Turkey occupies Northern Cyprus decade after decade.



The upshot is the cleansing of Orthodox Christians and settlers from Turkey migrating to Northern Cyprus.



NATO Turkey also occupies parts of Northern Syria and utilizes various proxies to kill Kurds and attack the armed forces of Syria.

In Iraq, the armed forces of Turkey frequently bomb the PKK in Northern Iraq.



Also, the embattled Yazidis – who were enslaved by ISIS (Islamic State – IS) – are sometimes targeted by the armed forces of Turkey.



Therefore, the hypocrisy of NATO is unbelievable because this nation is occupying two nations and violates the sovereignty of Iraq.

In 2019, President Emmanuel Macron of France uttered, “When I look at Turkey they are fighting against those who fought with us shoulder to shoulder against ISIS (Islamic State) and sometimes they work with ISIS proxies.”

Macron continued, “I think any ambiguity with Turkey vis-a-vis these groups is detrimental to everybody for the situation on the ground.”

However, NATO members once more are ignoring Turkey’s role against the Kurds.



This concerns internal Kurdish oppression in Turkey, bombing the PKK and Yazidis in Northern Iraq and killing and cleansing Kurds in Northern Syria.



Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Finland and Sweden respond when Turkey launches a fresh military attack on a large scale against the Kurds in Northern Syria.

In 2017, Modern Tokyo Times reported, “Purges in Turkey against alleged supporters of the cleric Fethullah Gulen – to suppressing Kurdish politicians – and enormous intimidation against Kurdish associations that merely question the leadership of Erdogan – are never-ending.



Indeed, while people conjure up images of mass political purges in nations like North Korea – to past history in China under Mao Zedong – then no need to read history books or focus on Northeast Asia.



Instead, just focus on the power concentration policies of NATO Turkey under Erdogan and his endless internal attacks against Kurds, Gulen supporters, socialists, or anyone who dares to challenge him openly.”

The BBC reported in the same year, “Before Wednesday, Turkey said a total of 47,000 people had been detained, including 10,700 police and 7,4000 members of the military.



Thousands of people have lost their jobs across Turkey’s public institutions, including teachers and civil servants, and opposition media outlets have been closed down.”

NATO, the European Union, and the G7 anti-Russian Federation alliance ignore human rights in Turkey and the fact that this nation is occupying two nations (Northern Cyprus and Northern Syria) – while also bombing Kurds and Yazidis in another nation (Iraq).



At the same time, the EU and G7 seek Saudi Arabia to increase energy production.



Therefore, ignoring the conflict in Yemen: the Saudi Arabia-led war that has been bombing this nation for many years (weapons bought from America, France, and the United Kingdom).

The Kurds are perenially thrown under the American and NATO bus.



Hence, Finland and Sweden are set to join the anti-Kurdish power plays of NATO before even being accepted.

