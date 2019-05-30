Turkey: Warplanes strike targets in Iraq, 19 militants 'neutralized'

2019/05/30 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish warplanes and attack helicopters struck targets in
the mountains of northern Iraq, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Thursday,
adding that the military had “neutralized” 19 Kurdish militants as its
operation there entered a fourth day.The ministry said two Turkish soldiers died on Wednesday
from wounds sustained in a bomb blast during what it dubbed “Operation Claw”,
targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in the Hakurk region, near
Turkey’s southeastern tip.Smoke rose from a hilltop and gunfire rang out as attack
helicopters circled in the sky in a video published by the ministry, which it
said showed the destruction of a PKK heavy machine gun position.The ministry said on Thursday the military had “neutralized”
four militants in the latest action, bringing the total to 19, using a term
that commonly refers to deaths, but can also refer to those wounded or
captured.Warplanes also carried out strikes in border regions of
northern Iraq west of Hakurk, destroying PKK gun positions, shelters and
ammunition stores, the ministry said.The cross-border push began with artillery and air strikes
on Monday before helicopters landed commandos in the region. The PKK is based
in Iraq’s Qandil area, south of Hakurk.The PKK launched an insurgency in mainly Kurdish southeast
Turkey in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. It
is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United
States.The PKK said on Wednesday three of its militants had been
killed in Turkish air strikes in the Qandil region.Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the
third largest in parliament, said such operations created crises and called on
the opposition to oppose the military action.“At least 30 similar operations have been carried out with
the same aim until now. None have created a solution. They have done nothing
but consume the country’s resources and raise the death toll,” it said in a
written statement.PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, jailed on an island near
Istanbul since 1999, was allowed to meet his lawyers this month for the first
time in nearly eight years after a hunger strike by HDP lawmakers and thousands
of inmates.They ended their protest on Sunday in response to a call
from Ocalan. The move, a month before a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral
election, had prompted speculation about steps toward a new peace process.
Ankara’s previous talks with Ocalan on ending the conflict fell apart in 2015,
triggering fierce fighting.Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul has denied the decision to allow
Ocalan lawyers’ had any connection with the election or with any effort to
launch a new peace process.
