Blast near Afghan military training center kills at least six

2019/05/30 | 19:25



A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a



military training center in the Afghan capital on Thursday, killing at least



six people and wounding six, police and security officials said.ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on



its Amaq news agency.One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the



attacker detonated his explosives after being prevented from entering the



Marshal Fahim National Defense University, to the west of Kabul.The attack came as cadets were leaving the college, which is



one of Afghanistan’s main officer training academies. It also came as Taliban



representatives met senior Afghan politicians in Moscow as part of efforts to



reach a settlement to end the 18-year-long conflict.















