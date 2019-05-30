عربي | كوردى


Blast near Afghan military training center kills at least six

Blast near Afghan military training center kills at least six
2019/05/30 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a

military training center in the Afghan capital on Thursday, killing at least

six people and wounding six, police and security officials said.ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on

its Amaq news agency.One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the

attacker detonated his explosives after being prevented from entering the

Marshal Fahim National Defense University, to the west of Kabul.The attack came as cadets were leaving the college, which is

one of Afghanistan’s main officer training academies. It also came as Taliban

representatives met senior Afghan politicians in Moscow as part of efforts to

reach a settlement to end the 18-year-long conflict.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW