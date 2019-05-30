Home › Baghdad Post › Threat from Iran is not over: Bolton

Threat from Iran is not over: Bolton

2019/05/30 | 20:00



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The threat from Iran is not over but quick action from theUnited States has helped deter it, White House National Security Adviser JohnBolton said on Thursday.The US military has sent forces, including an aircraftcarrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East in a move that US officials saidwas made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forcesin the region.“I don’t think this threat is over, but I do think you canmake at least a conditional claim that the quick response and the deploymentand other steps that we took did serve as a deterrent,” Bolton told reportersduring a visit to London.Asked whether he was at odds with President Donald Trump,who said earlier this week that the US was not looking for regime change inIran, he said: “The policy we’re pursuing is not a policy of regime change.That’s the fact and everybody should understand it that way.”Bolton said there was some prospect that evidence Iran wasbehind attacks this month on oil tankers in the Gulf would be presented to theUnited Nations Security Council next week.“I don’t think anybody who is familiar with the situation inthe region, whether they have examined the evidence or not, has come to anyconclusion other than that these attacks were carried out by Iran or theirsurrogates,” he said.