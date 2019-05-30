عربي | كوردى


Threat from Iran is not over: Bolton

2019/05/30 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The threat from Iran is not over but quick action from the

United States has helped deter it, White House National Security Adviser John

Bolton said on Thursday.The US military has sent forces, including an aircraft

carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East in a move that US officials said

was made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forces

in the region.“I don’t think this threat is over, but I do think you can

make at least a conditional claim that the quick response and the deployment

and other steps that we took did serve as a deterrent,” Bolton told reporters

during a visit to London.Asked whether he was at odds with President Donald Trump,

who said earlier this week that the US was not looking for regime change in

Iran, he said: “The policy we’re pursuing is not a policy of regime change.

That’s the fact and everybody should understand it that way.”Bolton said there was some prospect that evidence Iran was

behind attacks this month on oil tankers in the Gulf would be presented to the

United Nations Security Council next week.“I don’t think anybody who is familiar with the situation in

the region, whether they have examined the evidence or not, has come to any

conclusion other than that these attacks were carried out by Iran or their

surrogates,” he said.



