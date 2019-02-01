US ambassador to Iraq says goodbye as 'Fi 'aman Allah'

2019/02/01 | 09:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
US ambassador to Iraq Douglas Siliman gave out a meaasge to Iraqi people where he asserted that Iraq is a country of great economic potentials."It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the American Ambassador to Iraq for the past two and a half years. As my assignment ends, I want all Iraqis to know that I see great potential for a truly democratic, sovereign, independent, and prosperous Iraq," he stated.He also explained that the friendships and experiences he has got to know about Iraq's vast and historic nation will be cherished."And I will always wish for peace and prosperity for all Iraqis," he added.Then he closed his statement with saying 'Fi 'aman Allah' in Arabic.
INA - BAGHDAD
US ambassador to Iraq Douglas Siliman gave out a meaasge to Iraqi people where he asserted that Iraq is a country of great economic potentials."It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the American Ambassador to Iraq for the past two and a half years. As my assignment ends, I want all Iraqis to know that I see great potential for a truly democratic, sovereign, independent, and prosperous Iraq," he stated.He also explained that the friendships and experiences he has got to know about Iraq's vast and historic nation will be cherished."And I will always wish for peace and prosperity for all Iraqis," he added.Then he closed his statement with saying 'Fi 'aman Allah' in Arabic.