Japan says Russia supports its plan to help ease US-Iran tensions
2019/05/30 | 21:10
Russia expressed support for

Japan's intention to play a role in helping ease tensions between Iran and the

United States, an official in Tokyo said on Thursday after a meeting of Japan

and Russia's foreign and defence ministers.On Monday, US President

Donald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's help in dealing with

Iran, after Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that Abe was considering a trip

to Tehran as early as mid-June."Traditionally Japan has

had friendly ties with Iran," a Japanese Foreign Ministry official told a

media briefing after the meeting of the four ministers."There were comments

from the Japanese side that Japan aims to play a role by taking advantage of

such ties. The Russian side made a very positive comment in response," the

official said.Chief Cabinet Secretary

Yoshihide Suga has denied the NHK report aired last Friday, but most major

Japanese newspapers have followed up with similar reports since then.Trump withdrew the United

States a year ago from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers under

which Tehran curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.Since then, Trump has

ratcheted up sanctions on Iran, seeking to reduce its lifeblood oil exports to

zero, to push Tehran into fresh negotiations on a broader arms control deal.Tensions have risen between

Iran and the United States after attacks this month on oil tankers in the Gulf

region. Washington, a backer of Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, has

blamed the attacks on Iran, which denies the accusations.Japanese Foreign Minister

Taro Kono and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a one-to-one

meeting on Friday.

