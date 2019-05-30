Japan says Russia supports its plan to help ease US-Iran tensions

2019/05/30 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Russia expressed support for
Japan's intention to play a role in helping ease tensions between Iran and the
United States, an official in Tokyo said on Thursday after a meeting of Japan
and Russia's foreign and defence ministers.On Monday, US President
Donald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's help in dealing with
Iran, after Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that Abe was considering a trip
to Tehran as early as mid-June."Traditionally Japan has
had friendly ties with Iran," a Japanese Foreign Ministry official told a
media briefing after the meeting of the four ministers."There were comments
from the Japanese side that Japan aims to play a role by taking advantage of
such ties. The Russian side made a very positive comment in response," the
official said.Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga has denied the NHK report aired last Friday, but most major
Japanese newspapers have followed up with similar reports since then.Trump withdrew the United
States a year ago from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers under
which Tehran curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.Since then, Trump has
ratcheted up sanctions on Iran, seeking to reduce its lifeblood oil exports to
zero, to push Tehran into fresh negotiations on a broader arms control deal.Tensions have risen between
Iran and the United States after attacks this month on oil tankers in the Gulf
region. Washington, a backer of Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, has
blamed the attacks on Iran, which denies the accusations.Japanese Foreign Minister
Taro Kono and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a one-to-one
meeting on Friday.
