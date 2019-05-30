Home › Baghdad Post › Japan says Russia supports its plan to help ease US-Iran tensions

2019/05/30 | 21:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Russia expressed support forJapan's intention to play a role in helping ease tensions between Iran and theUnited States, an official in Tokyo said on Thursday after a meeting of Japanand Russia's foreign and defence ministers.On Monday, US PresidentDonald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's help in dealing withIran, after Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that Abe was considering a tripto Tehran as early as mid-June."Traditionally Japan hashad friendly ties with Iran," a Japanese Foreign Ministry official told amedia briefing after the meeting of the four ministers."There were commentsfrom the Japanese side that Japan aims to play a role by taking advantage ofsuch ties. The Russian side made a very positive comment in response," theofficial said.Chief Cabinet SecretaryYoshihide Suga has denied the NHK report aired last Friday, but most majorJapanese newspapers have followed up with similar reports since then.Trump withdrew the UnitedStates a year ago from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers underwhich Tehran curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.Since then, Trump hasratcheted up sanctions on Iran, seeking to reduce its lifeblood oil exports tozero, to push Tehran into fresh negotiations on a broader arms control deal.Tensions have risen betweenIran and the United States after attacks this month on oil tankers in the Gulfregion. Washington, a backer of Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, hasblamed the attacks on Iran, which denies the accusations.Japanese Foreign MinisterTaro Kono and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a one-to-onemeeting on Friday.