Kushner, in Jerusalem to push peace plan, faces new political hurdle
2019/05/30 | 21:45
Three important players in

US President Donald Trump’s long-delayed Middle East peace plan met in

Jerusalem on Thursday, but gave no hint about whether its political component

would be further postponed by tumultuous events in Israel.Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner

and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt met with Israeli Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the region to drum up support for an

economic conference in Bahrain next month.The Trump administration has

said it expects to use that meeting to unveil the economic stage of his

proposal, which he has dubbed the "deal of the century"."(It) remains scheduled

for ‪June 25-26," an administration official said in Washington on

Thursday, adding that the political plan would be released "when the

timing is right".Kushner and Greenblatt

arrived just as Israel found itself heading for a snap national election on

Sept. 17, after Netanyahu failed to put together a governing coalition and

lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament on Thursday.Netanyahu sought to play down

the setback, referring only to "a little event last night" during

brief joint remarks with Kushner. "That's not going to stop us - we're

going to keep working together," he said."I’m tremendously

encouraged by how the United States, under President Trump, is working to bring

allies together in this region against common challenges, but also to seize

common opportunities."Kushner also made no direct

mention of the plan, saying Israel's security was critical to Washington and

they were "very excited about the potential that lies ahead for Israel,

for the relationship".The plan's rollout was first

expected in late 2018 or early 2019, but was postponed to give Netanyahu time

to hold the election that took place in April and led to Thursday's

inconclusive outcome. It is unclear if it will be postponed again until after

the September ballot.The Bahrain conference aims

to encourage investment in the Palestinian territories by Arab countries,

before grappling with the difficult political issues at the heart of the

conflict.Israelis and Palestinians

were quick to point out the potential disruption of a new election.In Israel’s liberal daily

Haaretz, under the headline "Kushner's Awful Timing" analyst Amir

Tibon wrote that with another election campaign pending, "the Gulf

workshop is no longer on top of anyone’s agenda".The Palestinians' chief

negotiator Saeb Erekat joked that the Trump plan, which they believe will be

heavily weighted in Israel's favour, was now "the deal of the next

century."The Palestinian leadership

has refused to deal with the Trump administration since the president

recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital."The American timetable

is usually constructed on the basis of the Israeli schedule or the Israeli

agenda," said Hanan Ashrawi, of the Palestine Liberation Organization."They are buying time

for Israel, (while) on the other hand they are actually preventing any serious

political initiative to deal with the issues."

