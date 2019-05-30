Home › Baghdad Post › Kushner, in Jerusalem to push peace plan, faces new political hurdle

Kushner, in Jerusalem to push peace plan, faces new political hurdle

2019/05/30 | 21:45



Three important players in



US President Donald Trump’s long-delayed Middle East peace plan met in



Jerusalem on Thursday, but gave no hint about whether its political component



would be further postponed by tumultuous events in Israel.Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner



and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt met with Israeli Prime Minister



Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the region to drum up support for an



economic conference in Bahrain next month.The Trump administration has



said it expects to use that meeting to unveil the economic stage of his



proposal, which he has dubbed the "deal of the century"."(It) remains scheduled



for ‪June 25-26," an administration official said in Washington on



Thursday, adding that the political plan would be released "when the



timing is right".Kushner and Greenblatt



arrived just as Israel found itself heading for a snap national election on



Sept. 17, after Netanyahu failed to put together a governing coalition and



lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament on Thursday.Netanyahu sought to play down



the setback, referring only to "a little event last night" during



brief joint remarks with Kushner. "That's not going to stop us - we're



going to keep working together," he said."I’m tremendously



encouraged by how the United States, under President Trump, is working to bring



allies together in this region against common challenges, but also to seize



common opportunities."Kushner also made no direct



mention of the plan, saying Israel's security was critical to Washington and



they were "very excited about the potential that lies ahead for Israel,



for the relationship".The plan's rollout was first



expected in late 2018 or early 2019, but was postponed to give Netanyahu time



to hold the election that took place in April and led to Thursday's



inconclusive outcome. It is unclear if it will be postponed again until after



the September ballot.The Bahrain conference aims



to encourage investment in the Palestinian territories by Arab countries,



before grappling with the difficult political issues at the heart of the



conflict.Israelis and Palestinians



were quick to point out the potential disruption of a new election.In Israel’s liberal daily



Haaretz, under the headline "Kushner's Awful Timing" analyst Amir



Tibon wrote that with another election campaign pending, "the Gulf



workshop is no longer on top of anyone’s agenda".The Palestinians' chief



negotiator Saeb Erekat joked that the Trump plan, which they believe will be



heavily weighted in Israel's favour, was now "the deal of the next



century."The Palestinian leadership



has refused to deal with the Trump administration since the president



recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital."The American timetable



is usually constructed on the basis of the Israeli schedule or the Israeli



agenda," said Hanan Ashrawi, of the Palestine Liberation Organization."They are buying time



for Israel, (while) on the other hand they are actually preventing any serious



political initiative to deal with the issues."



