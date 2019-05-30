Kushner, in Jerusalem to push peace plan, faces new political hurdle

2019/05/30 | 21:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Three important players in
US President Donald Trump’s long-delayed Middle East peace plan met in
Jerusalem on Thursday, but gave no hint about whether its political component
would be further postponed by tumultuous events in Israel.Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner
and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt met with Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the region to drum up support for an
economic conference in Bahrain next month.The Trump administration has
said it expects to use that meeting to unveil the economic stage of his
proposal, which he has dubbed the "deal of the century"."(It) remains scheduled
for June 25-26," an administration official said in Washington on
Thursday, adding that the political plan would be released "when the
timing is right".Kushner and Greenblatt
arrived just as Israel found itself heading for a snap national election on
Sept. 17, after Netanyahu failed to put together a governing coalition and
lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament on Thursday.Netanyahu sought to play down
the setback, referring only to "a little event last night" during
brief joint remarks with Kushner. "That's not going to stop us - we're
going to keep working together," he said."I’m tremendously
encouraged by how the United States, under President Trump, is working to bring
allies together in this region against common challenges, but also to seize
common opportunities."Kushner also made no direct
mention of the plan, saying Israel's security was critical to Washington and
they were "very excited about the potential that lies ahead for Israel,
for the relationship".The plan's rollout was first
expected in late 2018 or early 2019, but was postponed to give Netanyahu time
to hold the election that took place in April and led to Thursday's
inconclusive outcome. It is unclear if it will be postponed again until after
the September ballot.The Bahrain conference aims
to encourage investment in the Palestinian territories by Arab countries,
before grappling with the difficult political issues at the heart of the
conflict.Israelis and Palestinians
were quick to point out the potential disruption of a new election.In Israel’s liberal daily
Haaretz, under the headline "Kushner's Awful Timing" analyst Amir
Tibon wrote that with another election campaign pending, "the Gulf
workshop is no longer on top of anyone’s agenda".The Palestinians' chief
negotiator Saeb Erekat joked that the Trump plan, which they believe will be
heavily weighted in Israel's favour, was now "the deal of the next
century."The Palestinian leadership
has refused to deal with the Trump administration since the president
recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital."The American timetable
is usually constructed on the basis of the Israeli schedule or the Israeli
agenda," said Hanan Ashrawi, of the Palestine Liberation Organization."They are buying time
for Israel, (while) on the other hand they are actually preventing any serious
political initiative to deal with the issues."
Three important players in
US President Donald Trump’s long-delayed Middle East peace plan met in
Jerusalem on Thursday, but gave no hint about whether its political component
would be further postponed by tumultuous events in Israel.Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner
and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt met with Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the region to drum up support for an
economic conference in Bahrain next month.The Trump administration has
said it expects to use that meeting to unveil the economic stage of his
proposal, which he has dubbed the "deal of the century"."(It) remains scheduled
for June 25-26," an administration official said in Washington on
Thursday, adding that the political plan would be released "when the
timing is right".Kushner and Greenblatt
arrived just as Israel found itself heading for a snap national election on
Sept. 17, after Netanyahu failed to put together a governing coalition and
lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament on Thursday.Netanyahu sought to play down
the setback, referring only to "a little event last night" during
brief joint remarks with Kushner. "That's not going to stop us - we're
going to keep working together," he said."I’m tremendously
encouraged by how the United States, under President Trump, is working to bring
allies together in this region against common challenges, but also to seize
common opportunities."Kushner also made no direct
mention of the plan, saying Israel's security was critical to Washington and
they were "very excited about the potential that lies ahead for Israel,
for the relationship".The plan's rollout was first
expected in late 2018 or early 2019, but was postponed to give Netanyahu time
to hold the election that took place in April and led to Thursday's
inconclusive outcome. It is unclear if it will be postponed again until after
the September ballot.The Bahrain conference aims
to encourage investment in the Palestinian territories by Arab countries,
before grappling with the difficult political issues at the heart of the
conflict.Israelis and Palestinians
were quick to point out the potential disruption of a new election.In Israel’s liberal daily
Haaretz, under the headline "Kushner's Awful Timing" analyst Amir
Tibon wrote that with another election campaign pending, "the Gulf
workshop is no longer on top of anyone’s agenda".The Palestinians' chief
negotiator Saeb Erekat joked that the Trump plan, which they believe will be
heavily weighted in Israel's favour, was now "the deal of the next
century."The Palestinian leadership
has refused to deal with the Trump administration since the president
recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital."The American timetable
is usually constructed on the basis of the Israeli schedule or the Israeli
agenda," said Hanan Ashrawi, of the Palestine Liberation Organization."They are buying time
for Israel, (while) on the other hand they are actually preventing any serious
political initiative to deal with the issues."