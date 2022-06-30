Iraq Clamps Down on Oil Smugglers

2022/06/30 | 17:58 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
As part of the national campaign to eliminate the smuggling of oil derivatives, five vehicles prepared for smuggling were seized and four people were arrested in Salah al-Din Governorate.
Four large storage tanks were also seized at the smugglers' base.
A further four premises were seized in raids in Nineveh, Anbar, Babil […]
