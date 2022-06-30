2022/06/30 | 17:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $13,273,788 contract modification (P00004) for option exercise to previously awarded contract FA8617-21-C-6237 for contractor logistics support of Iraq's C-172 & C-208 fleets at Martyr Brigadier General Ali Flaih Air Base, Iraq.This modification involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq.Work will […]

read more Northrop Grumman Wins $13m Iraq Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News.