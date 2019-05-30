عربي | كوردى


Multiple mediation channels open for dialogue between Iran and US

2019/05/30 | 22:20
Following the rise in

Following the rise in

tensions between Iran and the United States over the past weeks and concerns

about the spread of instability in the region, at least six countries are

acting as mediators.The multiple offers indicate

the deep concern over tensions and fear of instability in the region while Iran

is getting restless under increasing economic pressures. Oman and Japan have

officially declared their preparedness to help resolve the tensions.JapanJapan has an interest in

peace in the Arabian Gulf mainly because of its dependency on the region's oil.

Tokyo officially expressed its readiness for mediation on May 10, two days

after Iran suspended some of its voluntary commitments to the nuclear deal with

the West on the anniversary of the US pull-out from the JCPOA."Iran is about to

withdraw from the JCPOA. We are planning to use our long-standing friendly ties

with Iran to help secure peace and stability in the region," japan

declared. Subsequently Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif visited Japan last week.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump enthusiastically welcomed Japan's offer

during his pre-planned visit to Japan.OmanOman has been for long acting

as a mediator between Tehran and Washington. First, Oman's ambassador in

Washington let the White House know about Muscat's offer, and after receiving a

green light from the Trump administration, it made the offer public.Neither Iran, nor the United

States rejected Oman's offer and their silence is meaningful. Subsequently

Oman's Foreign Minister paid a visit to Tehran last week.This was followed by Iran’s

deputy foreign minister paying a visit to Muscat last Sunday. Two high profile

visits in six days is a lot more than the two countries need for their

bilateral relations.Although President Rouhani's

Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi has denied Oman's mediation, few people would

believe him.GermanyLike Japan, Germany is a

prospective candidate for joining the UN Security Council as its permanent

member. Also like Japan, Germany is interested in the region's stability as a

major consumer of its oil.However, Germany has still

not offered officially to mediate between Tehran and Washington. But a

high-ranking German Foreign Ministry official visited Tehran last week in a bid

to offer Berlin's good offices.Switzerland and PakistanSwitzerland runs the US Interest Section in Tehran and Pakistan protects Iran's interests in

Washington. Both countries are indirect channels for dialogue between Tehran

and Washington. Switzerland was one of the hosts of meetings that led to the

2015 nuclear deal. Meanwhile rumor has it that Trump has given his phone number

to the Swiss embassy in Tehran to be handed over to Iranian officials in case

they want to talk.Zarif visited Islamabad on

May 23. He probably expects Pakistan to play a mediation part between Iran and

the US, although he may also have expressed concern during his visit about

Pakistan cosying up to Saudi Arabia. But Pakistan has been facing severe

financial pressures for the past year and it is Riyadh that has come to its

aid.IraqIraq is the only country that

cannot keep clear of a possible conflict between Iran and America. Pro-Iran

militia in Iraq will not wait for Baghdad's permission to intervene in any

possible conflict. The concern about such an involvement led to major anti-war

demonstrations in Iraq over the weekend, and prime minister Adel Abd ul-Mahdi

has said he is sending delegations to Tehran and Washington in a bid to reduce

the tensions.These multiple offers of

mediation reflect the extent of concern over rising tensions. On the other

hand, the sheer fact that neither Iran, nor Washington have rejected any one of

the offers may indicate that roads are still open to diplomacy.There is no indication how

many of these countries have had the chance to get Iran's Supreme leader Ali

Khamenei involved in the talks about mediation. Previously Khamenei had sent

his advisers, former foreign ministers Ali Akbar Velayati and Kamal Kharrazi to

Oman, Moscow and Paris for mediation. Kharrazi was in Paris some two weeks ago.

But nothing has been made public about the outcome of his meetings, if any.Past experience shows, as

Rouhani has mentioned once again recently, that he cannot do anything in the

area of foreign relations, unless Khamenei wants him to do something. With that

in mind, any effort for mediation without consulting and convincing Khamenei

will be doomed to fail.On the other hand, even if

Khamenei is willing to intervene, he wishes to do it secretly like in previous

instances, while the US administration might need a media hype about possible

dialogue with Tehran for domestic consumption and leaving an impact on the 2020

elections.

