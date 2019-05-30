Multiple mediation channels open for dialogue between Iran and US

2019/05/30 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Following the rise in
tensions between Iran and the United States over the past weeks and concerns
about the spread of instability in the region, at least six countries are
acting as mediators.The multiple offers indicate
the deep concern over tensions and fear of instability in the region while Iran
is getting restless under increasing economic pressures. Oman and Japan have
officially declared their preparedness to help resolve the tensions.JapanJapan has an interest in
peace in the Arabian Gulf mainly because of its dependency on the region's oil.
Tokyo officially expressed its readiness for mediation on May 10, two days
after Iran suspended some of its voluntary commitments to the nuclear deal with
the West on the anniversary of the US pull-out from the JCPOA."Iran is about to
withdraw from the JCPOA. We are planning to use our long-standing friendly ties
with Iran to help secure peace and stability in the region," japan
declared. Subsequently Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif visited Japan last week.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump enthusiastically welcomed Japan's offer
during his pre-planned visit to Japan.OmanOman has been for long acting
as a mediator between Tehran and Washington. First, Oman's ambassador in
Washington let the White House know about Muscat's offer, and after receiving a
green light from the Trump administration, it made the offer public.Neither Iran, nor the United
States rejected Oman's offer and their silence is meaningful. Subsequently
Oman's Foreign Minister paid a visit to Tehran last week.This was followed by Iran’s
deputy foreign minister paying a visit to Muscat last Sunday. Two high profile
visits in six days is a lot more than the two countries need for their
bilateral relations.Although President Rouhani's
Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi has denied Oman's mediation, few people would
believe him.GermanyLike Japan, Germany is a
prospective candidate for joining the UN Security Council as its permanent
member. Also like Japan, Germany is interested in the region's stability as a
major consumer of its oil.However, Germany has still
not offered officially to mediate between Tehran and Washington. But a
high-ranking German Foreign Ministry official visited Tehran last week in a bid
to offer Berlin's good offices.Switzerland and PakistanSwitzerland runs the US Interest Section in Tehran and Pakistan protects Iran's interests in
Washington. Both countries are indirect channels for dialogue between Tehran
and Washington. Switzerland was one of the hosts of meetings that led to the
2015 nuclear deal. Meanwhile rumor has it that Trump has given his phone number
to the Swiss embassy in Tehran to be handed over to Iranian officials in case
they want to talk.Zarif visited Islamabad on
May 23. He probably expects Pakistan to play a mediation part between Iran and
the US, although he may also have expressed concern during his visit about
Pakistan cosying up to Saudi Arabia. But Pakistan has been facing severe
financial pressures for the past year and it is Riyadh that has come to its
aid.IraqIraq is the only country that
cannot keep clear of a possible conflict between Iran and America. Pro-Iran
militia in Iraq will not wait for Baghdad's permission to intervene in any
possible conflict. The concern about such an involvement led to major anti-war
demonstrations in Iraq over the weekend, and prime minister Adel Abd ul-Mahdi
has said he is sending delegations to Tehran and Washington in a bid to reduce
the tensions.These multiple offers of
mediation reflect the extent of concern over rising tensions. On the other
hand, the sheer fact that neither Iran, nor Washington have rejected any one of
the offers may indicate that roads are still open to diplomacy.There is no indication how
many of these countries have had the chance to get Iran's Supreme leader Ali
Khamenei involved in the talks about mediation. Previously Khamenei had sent
his advisers, former foreign ministers Ali Akbar Velayati and Kamal Kharrazi to
Oman, Moscow and Paris for mediation. Kharrazi was in Paris some two weeks ago.
But nothing has been made public about the outcome of his meetings, if any.Past experience shows, as
Rouhani has mentioned once again recently, that he cannot do anything in the
area of foreign relations, unless Khamenei wants him to do something. With that
in mind, any effort for mediation without consulting and convincing Khamenei
will be doomed to fail.On the other hand, even if
Khamenei is willing to intervene, he wishes to do it secretly like in previous
instances, while the US administration might need a media hype about possible
dialogue with Tehran for domestic consumption and leaving an impact on the 2020
elections.
Following the rise in
tensions between Iran and the United States over the past weeks and concerns
about the spread of instability in the region, at least six countries are
acting as mediators.The multiple offers indicate
the deep concern over tensions and fear of instability in the region while Iran
is getting restless under increasing economic pressures. Oman and Japan have
officially declared their preparedness to help resolve the tensions.JapanJapan has an interest in
peace in the Arabian Gulf mainly because of its dependency on the region's oil.
Tokyo officially expressed its readiness for mediation on May 10, two days
after Iran suspended some of its voluntary commitments to the nuclear deal with
the West on the anniversary of the US pull-out from the JCPOA."Iran is about to
withdraw from the JCPOA. We are planning to use our long-standing friendly ties
with Iran to help secure peace and stability in the region," japan
declared. Subsequently Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif visited Japan last week.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump enthusiastically welcomed Japan's offer
during his pre-planned visit to Japan.OmanOman has been for long acting
as a mediator between Tehran and Washington. First, Oman's ambassador in
Washington let the White House know about Muscat's offer, and after receiving a
green light from the Trump administration, it made the offer public.Neither Iran, nor the United
States rejected Oman's offer and their silence is meaningful. Subsequently
Oman's Foreign Minister paid a visit to Tehran last week.This was followed by Iran’s
deputy foreign minister paying a visit to Muscat last Sunday. Two high profile
visits in six days is a lot more than the two countries need for their
bilateral relations.Although President Rouhani's
Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi has denied Oman's mediation, few people would
believe him.GermanyLike Japan, Germany is a
prospective candidate for joining the UN Security Council as its permanent
member. Also like Japan, Germany is interested in the region's stability as a
major consumer of its oil.However, Germany has still
not offered officially to mediate between Tehran and Washington. But a
high-ranking German Foreign Ministry official visited Tehran last week in a bid
to offer Berlin's good offices.Switzerland and PakistanSwitzerland runs the US Interest Section in Tehran and Pakistan protects Iran's interests in
Washington. Both countries are indirect channels for dialogue between Tehran
and Washington. Switzerland was one of the hosts of meetings that led to the
2015 nuclear deal. Meanwhile rumor has it that Trump has given his phone number
to the Swiss embassy in Tehran to be handed over to Iranian officials in case
they want to talk.Zarif visited Islamabad on
May 23. He probably expects Pakistan to play a mediation part between Iran and
the US, although he may also have expressed concern during his visit about
Pakistan cosying up to Saudi Arabia. But Pakistan has been facing severe
financial pressures for the past year and it is Riyadh that has come to its
aid.IraqIraq is the only country that
cannot keep clear of a possible conflict between Iran and America. Pro-Iran
militia in Iraq will not wait for Baghdad's permission to intervene in any
possible conflict. The concern about such an involvement led to major anti-war
demonstrations in Iraq over the weekend, and prime minister Adel Abd ul-Mahdi
has said he is sending delegations to Tehran and Washington in a bid to reduce
the tensions.These multiple offers of
mediation reflect the extent of concern over rising tensions. On the other
hand, the sheer fact that neither Iran, nor Washington have rejected any one of
the offers may indicate that roads are still open to diplomacy.There is no indication how
many of these countries have had the chance to get Iran's Supreme leader Ali
Khamenei involved in the talks about mediation. Previously Khamenei had sent
his advisers, former foreign ministers Ali Akbar Velayati and Kamal Kharrazi to
Oman, Moscow and Paris for mediation. Kharrazi was in Paris some two weeks ago.
But nothing has been made public about the outcome of his meetings, if any.Past experience shows, as
Rouhani has mentioned once again recently, that he cannot do anything in the
area of foreign relations, unless Khamenei wants him to do something. With that
in mind, any effort for mediation without consulting and convincing Khamenei
will be doomed to fail.On the other hand, even if
Khamenei is willing to intervene, he wishes to do it secretly like in previous
instances, while the US administration might need a media hype about possible
dialogue with Tehran for domestic consumption and leaving an impact on the 2020
elections.