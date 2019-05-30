Home › Baghdad Post › Multiple mediation channels open for dialogue between Iran and US

Multiple mediation channels open for dialogue between Iran and US

2019/05/30 | 22:20



Following the rise in



tensions between Iran and the United States over the past weeks and concerns



about the spread of instability in the region, at least six countries are



acting as mediators.The multiple offers indicate



the deep concern over tensions and fear of instability in the region while Iran



is getting restless under increasing economic pressures. Oman and Japan have



officially declared their preparedness to help resolve the tensions.JapanJapan has an interest in



peace in the Arabian Gulf mainly because of its dependency on the region's oil.



Tokyo officially expressed its readiness for mediation on May 10, two days



after Iran suspended some of its voluntary commitments to the nuclear deal with



the West on the anniversary of the US pull-out from the JCPOA."Iran is about to



withdraw from the JCPOA. We are planning to use our long-standing friendly ties



with Iran to help secure peace and stability in the region," japan



declared. Subsequently Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif visited Japan last week.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump enthusiastically welcomed Japan's offer



during his pre-planned visit to Japan.OmanOman has been for long acting



as a mediator between Tehran and Washington. First, Oman's ambassador in



Washington let the White House know about Muscat's offer, and after receiving a



green light from the Trump administration, it made the offer public.Neither Iran, nor the United



States rejected Oman's offer and their silence is meaningful. Subsequently



Oman's Foreign Minister paid a visit to Tehran last week.This was followed by Iran’s



deputy foreign minister paying a visit to Muscat last Sunday. Two high profile



visits in six days is a lot more than the two countries need for their



bilateral relations.Although President Rouhani's



Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi has denied Oman's mediation, few people would



believe him.GermanyLike Japan, Germany is a



prospective candidate for joining the UN Security Council as its permanent



member. Also like Japan, Germany is interested in the region's stability as a



major consumer of its oil.However, Germany has still



not offered officially to mediate between Tehran and Washington. But a



high-ranking German Foreign Ministry official visited Tehran last week in a bid



to offer Berlin's good offices.Switzerland and PakistanSwitzerland runs the US Interest Section in Tehran and Pakistan protects Iran's interests in



Washington. Both countries are indirect channels for dialogue between Tehran



and Washington. Switzerland was one of the hosts of meetings that led to the



2015 nuclear deal. Meanwhile rumor has it that Trump has given his phone number



to the Swiss embassy in Tehran to be handed over to Iranian officials in case



they want to talk.Zarif visited Islamabad on



May 23. He probably expects Pakistan to play a mediation part between Iran and



the US, although he may also have expressed concern during his visit about



Pakistan cosying up to Saudi Arabia. But Pakistan has been facing severe



financial pressures for the past year and it is Riyadh that has come to its



aid.IraqIraq is the only country that



cannot keep clear of a possible conflict between Iran and America. Pro-Iran



militia in Iraq will not wait for Baghdad's permission to intervene in any



possible conflict. The concern about such an involvement led to major anti-war



demonstrations in Iraq over the weekend, and prime minister Adel Abd ul-Mahdi



has said he is sending delegations to Tehran and Washington in a bid to reduce



the tensions.These multiple offers of



mediation reflect the extent of concern over rising tensions. On the other



hand, the sheer fact that neither Iran, nor Washington have rejected any one of



the offers may indicate that roads are still open to diplomacy.There is no indication how



many of these countries have had the chance to get Iran's Supreme leader Ali



Khamenei involved in the talks about mediation. Previously Khamenei had sent



his advisers, former foreign ministers Ali Akbar Velayati and Kamal Kharrazi to



Oman, Moscow and Paris for mediation. Kharrazi was in Paris some two weeks ago.



But nothing has been made public about the outcome of his meetings, if any.Past experience shows, as



Rouhani has mentioned once again recently, that he cannot do anything in the



area of foreign relations, unless Khamenei wants him to do something. With that



in mind, any effort for mediation without consulting and convincing Khamenei



will be doomed to fail.On the other hand, even if



Khamenei is willing to intervene, he wishes to do it secretly like in previous



instances, while the US administration might need a media hype about possible



dialogue with Tehran for domestic consumption and leaving an impact on the 2020



elections.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Following the rise intensions between Iran and the United States over the past weeks and concernsabout the spread of instability in the region, at least six countries areacting as mediators.The multiple offers indicatethe deep concern over tensions and fear of instability in the region while Iranis getting restless under increasing economic pressures. Oman and Japan haveofficially declared their preparedness to help resolve the tensions.JapanJapan has an interest inpeace in the Arabian Gulf mainly because of its dependency on the region's oil.Tokyo officially expressed its readiness for mediation on May 10, two daysafter Iran suspended some of its voluntary commitments to the nuclear deal withthe West on the anniversary of the US pull-out from the JCPOA."Iran is about towithdraw from the JCPOA. We are planning to use our long-standing friendly tieswith Iran to help secure peace and stability in the region," japandeclared. Subsequently Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif visited Japan last week.Meanwhile, President Donald Trump enthusiastically welcomed Japan's offerduring his pre-planned visit to Japan.OmanOman has been for long actingas a mediator between Tehran and Washington. First, Oman's ambassador inWashington let the White House know about Muscat's offer, and after receiving agreen light from the Trump administration, it made the offer public.Neither Iran, nor the UnitedStates rejected Oman's offer and their silence is meaningful. SubsequentlyOman's Foreign Minister paid a visit to Tehran last week.This was followed by Iran’sdeputy foreign minister paying a visit to Muscat last Sunday. Two high profilevisits in six days is a lot more than the two countries need for theirbilateral relations.Although President Rouhani'sChief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi has denied Oman's mediation, few people wouldbelieve him.GermanyLike Japan, Germany is aprospective candidate for joining the UN Security Council as its permanentmember. Also like Japan, Germany is interested in the region's stability as amajor consumer of its oil.However, Germany has stillnot offered officially to mediate between Tehran and Washington. But ahigh-ranking German Foreign Ministry official visited Tehran last week in a bidto offer Berlin's good offices.Switzerland and PakistanSwitzerland runs the US Interest Section in Tehran and Pakistan protects Iran's interests inWashington. Both countries are indirect channels for dialogue between Tehranand Washington. Switzerland was one of the hosts of meetings that led to the2015 nuclear deal. Meanwhile rumor has it that Trump has given his phone numberto the Swiss embassy in Tehran to be handed over to Iranian officials in casethey want to talk.Zarif visited Islamabad onMay 23. He probably expects Pakistan to play a mediation part between Iran andthe US, although he may also have expressed concern during his visit aboutPakistan cosying up to Saudi Arabia. But Pakistan has been facing severefinancial pressures for the past year and it is Riyadh that has come to itsaid.IraqIraq is the only country thatcannot keep clear of a possible conflict between Iran and America. Pro-Iranmilitia in Iraq will not wait for Baghdad's permission to intervene in anypossible conflict. The concern about such an involvement led to major anti-wardemonstrations in Iraq over the weekend, and prime minister Adel Abd ul-Mahdihas said he is sending delegations to Tehran and Washington in a bid to reducethe tensions.These multiple offers ofmediation reflect the extent of concern over rising tensions. On the otherhand, the sheer fact that neither Iran, nor Washington have rejected any one ofthe offers may indicate that roads are still open to diplomacy.There is no indication howmany of these countries have had the chance to get Iran's Supreme leader AliKhamenei involved in the talks about mediation. Previously Khamenei had senthis advisers, former foreign ministers Ali Akbar Velayati and Kamal Kharrazi toOman, Moscow and Paris for mediation. Kharrazi was in Paris some two weeks ago.But nothing has been made public about the outcome of his meetings, if any.Past experience shows, asRouhani has mentioned once again recently, that he cannot do anything in thearea of foreign relations, unless Khamenei wants him to do something. With thatin mind, any effort for mediation without consulting and convincing Khameneiwill be doomed to fail.On the other hand, even ifKhamenei is willing to intervene, he wishes to do it secretly like in previousinstances, while the US administration might need a media hype about possibledialogue with Tehran for domestic consumption and leaving an impact on the 2020elections.