2022/07/01

Gayle Printz picked up her first paintbrush in the hope of bringing beauty and light back to a world darkened by the pandemic.

To try something new and realize you love it is one thing.



But, gaining the recognition of experts in the field is thrilling.”

— Gayle Printz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gayle Printz has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine.



Originally from the United States, this Talented Artist has earned world recognition for her artistic excellence.



We want to share here an interview with this master artist.

Gayle Printz, Unexpected Path on Art

What Inspires You? What connection do you have to your art?"Painting was simply something I always wanted to do but never had time to try.



When I found myself with an abundance of time because of the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine regulations, I wanted to channel my energy into something creative that I could undertake without socializing.



So, in May of 2020, I picked up my first paintbrush in the hope of bringing beauty and light back to a world darkened by the pandemic.



There were thoughts and feelings I needed to express without being judged.



So, using a paintbrush, I chose to reflect upon and interpret the beauty that remained.



The pandemic may have forced me to isolate and look inward.



But the fact that art experts intend to ensure I have an artistic future and think I have something to contribute to the art world provides all the inspiration I need to continue on this unexpected path.



"

What does your art aim to say?"Because I believe the viewers' interpretation always trumps the artist's, the meaning in my artwork belongs to the viewer's heart and imagination.



I leave it to you, the viewer, to draw on your emotional memories and listen to the whispers of your imagination to assign a personal and universal context that makes my work meaningful to you.



Though I may never tell you the story a painting is meant to suggest, it is only because that story is yours to tell.



In most cases, this provides me with a distinct advantage because your interpretation of that story is usually much more enjoyable.



Although my goal is for others to be inspired to assign meaning to my work, accomplishing that goal is preceded by a creative process.



As I tend to look at the world in relation to color, the first thing I do is choose colors that will complement one another or not complement one another, depending upon how I feel.



I never look at the clock because, for me, creating something meaningful is an intense process in which time ceases to exist."

What's your most significant barrier to being an artist? How do youaddress it?"When I began painting, it did not occur that sales and international recognition would be part of my artistic experience.



At first, I was a bit too attached to my work.



I finally realized that I would let people see it but not buy it.



But, when I opened myself up to the idea of spreading the beauty by letting it go, the response was overwhelming.



I engaged with some of the most insightful art lovers, curators, collectors, and investors I have ever known.



Even though I did not begin painting to pursue an artistic career, once I realized people consistently wanted to buy my work, engaging in the business side was my greatest challenge.



"

What does generosity mean to you as an artist? How do you emulatethis?"I feel we all have a responsibility to work toward the greater good.



I hope to make the world a softer, more beautiful world for those touched by my work.



It is liberating to be allowed to think for myself in an arena in which I can never be wrong.



I hope to pass on that sense of freedom to the viewer— freedom of thought without any cloud of judgment.



However long that happens to take me is time well spent."

What's next for your creative endeavors?"I will keep trying to find new ways to create meaningful artwork.



The pure joy of painting made me start.



The positive feedback keeps me going.



I know I have been extremely fortunate.



To try something new and realize you love it is one thing.



But, gaining the recognition of experts in the field is thrilling.



Moreover, the fact that collectors consider my work worthy of owning gives me the most incredible opportunity to spread the beauty of art throughout the world.



This fills my heart and allows me to contribute in a way I never thought possible—by translating the colors of my world into art and providing viewers the freedom to find emotional meaning in the intangible by evoking the unconscious use of their imaginations."

Gayle Printz was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine.



This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.gayleprintz.com/...

...News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine

June 30, 2022, 17:09 GMT

