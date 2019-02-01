عربي | كوردى
Al-Ghanimy: NATO's mission is exclusively about training
2019/02/01 | 09:00
The Commander of Iraqi Army Othmna al-Ghanimy asserted that the NATO's in Iraq is exclusively about training and consultation."The NATO has finished training two brigades of the Ministry of Defense during the first month of the current year," al-Ghanimy stated to INA.













