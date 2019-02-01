Al-Ghanimy: NATO's mission is exclusively about training

2019/02/01 | 09:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
The Commander of Iraqi Army Othmna al-Ghanimy asserted that the NATO's in Iraq is exclusively about training and consultation."The NATO has finished training two brigades of the Ministry of Defense during the first month of the current year," al-Ghanimy stated to INA.
INA - BAGHDAD
The Commander of Iraqi Army Othmna al-Ghanimy asserted that the NATO's in Iraq is exclusively about training and consultation."The NATO has finished training two brigades of the Ministry of Defense during the first month of the current year," al-Ghanimy stated to INA.