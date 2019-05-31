عربي | كوردى


OIC marks 50th anniversary in Mecca
2019/05/31 | 00:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

bin Abdulaziz will chair the 14th Islamic Summit Conference on May 31 in Mecca,

a longstanding gathering of heads of state that dates back 50 years.The summit convenes every

three years to make decisions about how to confront and contain conflicts and

crises in Muslim-majority countries. This year it coincides with two emergency

summits- The Arab League and GCC summits- called for by King Salman amid

heightened tensions with Iran.Islamic summit: A brief

history

On September 25, 1969,

representatives from 24 Muslim-majority countries held a summit in Rabat,

Morocco, in response to the burning of al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Fifty years

later, the summit still regularly convenes, with the latest set to take place

in Mecca later this week.The historic Rabat meeting

resulted in a decision to establish the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

(OIC), which was designated to handle the Islamic Summit, turning it into a

permanent and fundamental executive body.The highest body of the OIC

consists of kings, heads of state, and governments of member states, who meet

every three years to deliberate, make decisions, and advise on all issues

related to Muslims around the world.Iran and the Islamic summit

At the 13th Summit, held in

Istanbul in 2016, a statement was issued stressing the need for “cooperative

relations” between Iran and Islamic countries, including “abstaining from the

use or threat of force.”Iran was the sole country to

be called on by the other 56 state members to establish “good neighborly

relations” with its surrounding regions. However, between that summit and the

forthcoming one, Tehran has expanded its hostilities to three countries: Yemen,

Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.Tehran was also condemned for

its “interference in the internal affairs of other member states of the

Organization, including Bahrain, Yemen, Syria, and Somalia” and for “continuing

its support for terrorism.”Voice of 1.5 billion Muslims

The OIC is the second largest

intergovernmental institution, just after the UN, with 57 member states from

four continents. It is the voice of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.In 1970, the first Islamic

Conference of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah, culminating in the decision

to establish a Permanent Secretariat based in Jeddah itself, headed by a

Secretary of the OIC.Between 1969 and 2016, there

were 13 Islamic Summits, with seven held for emergencies in different capitals

of the Islamic world, including Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Kuwait,

Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey.The Palestinian cause and

support for Somalia, Djibouti, poor Islamic countries, and oppressed minorities

have been permanent points in the Islamic Summit’s resolutions during its

history.On two occasions, the summit

adopted resolutions to condemn two of its members, Iraq and Iran.In 1991, it condemned the

“illegal acts committed by the forces of the Iraqi regime” during the Iraqi

invasion of Kuwait, as well as Iraq’s “brutal aggression” against Saudi Arabia.

