OIC marks 50th anniversary in Mecca

2019/05/31 | 00:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Arabia’s King Salmanbin Abdulaziz will chair the 14th Islamic Summit Conference on May 31 in Mecca,a longstanding gathering of heads of state that dates back 50 years.The summit convenes everythree years to make decisions about how to confront and contain conflicts andcrises in Muslim-majority countries. This year it coincides with two emergencysummits- The Arab League and GCC summits- called for by King Salman amidheightened tensions with Iran.Islamic summit: A briefhistoryOn September 25, 1969,representatives from 24 Muslim-majority countries held a summit in Rabat,Morocco, in response to the burning of al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Fifty yearslater, the summit still regularly convenes, with the latest set to take placein Mecca later this week.The historic Rabat meetingresulted in a decision to establish the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), which was designated to handle the Islamic Summit, turning it into apermanent and fundamental executive body.The highest body of the OICconsists of kings, heads of state, and governments of member states, who meetevery three years to deliberate, make decisions, and advise on all issuesrelated to Muslims around the world.Iran and the Islamic summitAt the 13th Summit, held inIstanbul in 2016, a statement was issued stressing the need for “cooperativerelations” between Iran and Islamic countries, including “abstaining from theuse or threat of force.”Iran was the sole country tobe called on by the other 56 state members to establish “good neighborlyrelations” with its surrounding regions. However, between that summit and theforthcoming one, Tehran has expanded its hostilities to three countries: Yemen,Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.Tehran was also condemned forits “interference in the internal affairs of other member states of theOrganization, including Bahrain, Yemen, Syria, and Somalia” and for “continuingits support for terrorism.”Voice of 1.5 billion MuslimsThe OIC is the second largestintergovernmental institution, just after the UN, with 57 member states fromfour continents. It is the voice of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.In 1970, the first IslamicConference of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah, culminating in the decisionto establish a Permanent Secretariat based in Jeddah itself, headed by aSecretary of the OIC.Between 1969 and 2016, therewere 13 Islamic Summits, with seven held for emergencies in different capitalsof the Islamic world, including Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Kuwait,Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey.The Palestinian cause andsupport for Somalia, Djibouti, poor Islamic countries, and oppressed minoritieshave been permanent points in the Islamic Summit’s resolutions during itshistory.On two occasions, the summitadopted resolutions to condemn two of its members, Iraq and Iran.In 1991, it condemned the“illegal acts committed by the forces of the Iraqi regime” during the Iraqiinvasion of Kuwait, as well as Iraq’s “brutal aggression” against Saudi Arabia.