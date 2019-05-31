عربي | كوردى


Chief of staff of the army is directing the arrest of people wearing military uniforms that have damaged the reputation of the Iraqi army

2019/05/31 | 04:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of Commerce opens project electronic ration bill in Baghdad

The Minister of Commerce Mohammed Al-Ani, on Tuesday, opened the project of electronic ration card in Baghdad and Dohuk, stressing the smart card project will stop wasting public money and reveal fraud and manipulation cases.

