Home › INA › "We will establish legal controls for the establishment of international sports academies" Minister of Youth and Sports said

"We will establish legal controls for the establishment of international sports academies" Minister of Youth and Sports said

2019/05/31 | 04:30



Baghdad - INA







Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Riyad said on Thursday that his ministry will set up a special mechanism and controls for the opening of international sports academies with the knowledge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies of the countries concerned.







"The ministry and the Iraqi government are supportive of every youth effort on the right path and provide assistance for the success of its work, and it is our duty to correct the wrong track whether it is a youth or sports activity," Riyad said during a meeting with the delegation of the Lycans Academy in Norway for investment and sports marketing. In Iraq to review the ministry to find out how to establish it legally or not. "



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAMinister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Riyad said on Thursday that his ministry will set up a special mechanism and controls for the opening of international sports academies with the knowledge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies of the countries concerned."The ministry and the Iraqi government are supportive of every youth effort on the right path and provide assistance for the success of its work, and it is our duty to correct the wrong track whether it is a youth or sports activity," Riyad said during a meeting with the delegation of the Lycans Academy in Norway for investment and sports marketing. In Iraq to review the ministry to find out how to establish it legally or not. "