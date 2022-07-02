Iran, Iraq FMs discuss Hajj collaboration

2022/07/02 | 20:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- TEHRAN – The top diplomats of Iran and Iraq have held a telephone conversation in which they discussed a variety of issues, including the two countries’ cooperation on the Hajj.

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein discussed the expansion of bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

In the phone conversation, Amir Abdollahian thanked Iraqi authorities for their efforts to facilitate the Iranian Hajj pilgrims’ affairs and called on the Iraqi government to follow up on the remaining issues of Hajj, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Iraq is the coordinator of Hajj affairs between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister announced Iraq’s assistance in pursuing the remaining issues related to this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.



He stressed the Iraqi government’s readiness to prepare the ground for the start of political talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad.

Hussein also expressed hope that the talks would lead to positive developments and the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia as two important countries in the region.

Amir Abdollahian briefed on Iranian Hajj pilgrims

The Iranian foreign minister also spoke over the phone with the head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Seyyed Sadeq Hosseini, and was informed about the latest situation of Iranian pilgrims.

In the conversation, the Hajj chief expressed satisfaction with the situation of pilgrims as well as the services provided to them.

“In the process of the arrival of Iranian pilgrims to Jeddah and Medina airports, as well as their accommodation and performance of Hajj rituals, the necessary cooperation with the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been made by the relevant executive agents of Hajj affairs in Saudi Arabia up to this moment,” He stated.

Sadeq Hosseini said that all the pilgrims from Iran are doing well and emphasized that none of the Iranian pilgrims has faced any problems so far, according to the Iranian foreign ministry. Amir Abdollahian also elaborated on his consultations with the Iraqi Foreign Minister to facilitate the journey of the “dear pilgrims of Islamic Iran to the Land of Revelation”.



The foreign minister expressed hope that this year’s Hajj will be held successfully and will lead to full satisfaction of pilgrims from Islamic countries, including Iranians.

In the phone call, Amir Abdollahian informed the head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization of the latest Iraqi-Saudi talks and the forwarding political relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Thousands of Iranian Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the religious season.



Iran’s top Hajj official also traveled to Saudi Arabia to oversee the procedures for Iranian pilgrims.

Hosseini noted that the officials concerned with the executive procedures had made great efforts despite shortage of time to provide the required requirements for pilgrims, including housing, food and transportation.

This year, 39,600 Iranian pilgrims will perform Hajj.



The first batch of pilgrims from Iran left the country through Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

This year’s Hajj comes after a two-year interruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.



It also comes against a backdrop of diplomatic talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that facilitated the Hajj for Iranian citizens.