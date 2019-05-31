Home › Iraq News › The destabilizing factor of the Arab stabilization forces in Syria

The destabilizing factor of the Arab stabilization forces in Syria

2019/05/31 | 09:50



Sardar Mesto | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



In the actions of the United States in the Middle East, among Trump’s obscure and contradictory statements on Twitter, a clear, definite US policy towards Syria finally emerged.



After limited and ineffective attacks on the Syrian authorities, on unsubstantiated accusations of using chemical weapons, and designating missile strikes at military facilities of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Trump administration tried to create an Arab military coalition. Its main goal was to stabilize the situation in northeastern Syria, in areas formerly owned by the Islamic State, to replace the US military presence.























At the same time, the “world king of mercenaries” Eric Prince put forward an alternative to the forces of the Arab coalition, to transfer the region into the hands of private military companies. So, in his opinion, the United States could solve the problem of maintaining its influence in the northeast without an actual military presence by forces controlled by SDF. However, due to the desire of the Trump administration to reduce military spending abroad, a choice was made in favor of forming a coalition of Arab countries.



It is the Trump administration’s attempt to create Arab-led stabilization and restoration forces from the Egyptian, Qatar, Saudi Arabian, and United Arab Emirates military personnel that is part of the new US strategy. So after the withdrawal of the US contingent, it was planned to fill the vacuum with the united allied Arab armed forces working with local authorities and armed groups on the territory of Syria in order to prevent the revival of ISIS and prevent the growth of territories under control of Bashar Assad.



However, it turned out to be not easy for Washington to implement the plan. Egypt has already refused to allocate its military for inclusion in any stabilization forces. Saudi Arabia is currently waging a destructive war against the defenseless Yemeni population. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are in conflict with each other, so it is difficult to gather them to participate in the negotiations. Moreover, the armed forces of each country do not have experience in conducting peacekeeping operations to stabilize and combat groups of well-armed militants. On top of that, without a special UN mandate, a country that enters its troops will be considered an occupier. Moreover, the Syrian regime is unlikely to put up with the presence of Arab troops inside Syria, as well as with the US military.



Despite all these problems, this proposal is taken seriously in the region. Saudi Arabia said it was negotiating with the United States to send troops to Syria. Saudi Arabia’s proposal to send troops is long-standing, but if it is implemented, it will probably be far from the regional consensus of the Arab countries.



If Saudi Arabia is the only or even leading state to send troops to Syria, these troops will be in direct contact with the local troops of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and other armed groups that have combat experience and are hostile to the presence of foreign troops.



Perhaps this is the main problem facing the stabilization plan. It is dangerous that direct confrontation will arise between forces stationed in the region and foreign troops, especially from the Arab states, who previously so actively contributed to the development of the Syrian crisis.



The SDF relied on the United States for air and ground support in their military campaign against ISIS, which gave the Americans a temporary justification for their presence in these areas. Can Saudi Arabia just fill the American vacuum?



An honest answer is that any force led by the Arabs will be considered the occupying party and treated as such. Stabilization forces will also be outside the tripartite consensus on Syria, achieved as a result of the peace processes in Astana and Sochi, with the participation of Russia, Iran and Turkey.



It will require a permanent military protectorate from the United States to protect the stabilizing forces. In other words, although the stabilization forces will be able to replace the US contingent, this will contribute to the escalation of the conflict in connection with the military presence of Saudi Arabia.



The presence of Saudi forces or forces of any other country, without any regional or international mandate, will not contribute to de-escalation in the military sphere, but rather will have the opposite effect. The Trump administration has fallen into the trap of its own production, just as previous administrations have fallen into the trap in Iraq and Afghanistan.



A simple withdrawal of troops will open the way for the emergence of new or growing old armed groups, such as the Islamic State. So the only way for the United States is to return the territories to the control of the Syrian government.



The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



Comments Comments



























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi troops stand attention at their base in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden September 28, 2015. Photo: ReutersSardar Mesto | Exclusive to Ekurd.netIn the actions of the United States in the Middle East, among Trump’s obscure and contradictory statements on Twitter, a clear, definite US policy towards Syria finally emerged.After limited and ineffective attacks on the Syrian authorities, on unsubstantiated accusations of using chemical weapons, and designating missile strikes at military facilities of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Trump administration tried to create an Arab military coalition. Its main goal was to stabilize the situation in northeastern Syria, in areas formerly owned by the Islamic State, to replace the US military presence.At the same time, the “world king of mercenaries” Eric Prince put forward an alternative to the forces of the Arab coalition, to transfer the region into the hands of private military companies. So, in his opinion, the United States could solve the problem of maintaining its influence in the northeast without an actual military presence by forces controlled by SDF. However, due to the desire of the Trump administration to reduce military spending abroad, a choice was made in favor of forming a coalition of Arab countries.It is the Trump administration’s attempt to create Arab-led stabilization and restoration forces from the Egyptian, Qatar, Saudi Arabian, and United Arab Emirates military personnel that is part of the new US strategy. So after the withdrawal of the US contingent, it was planned to fill the vacuum with the united allied Arab armed forces working with local authorities and armed groups on the territory of Syria in order to prevent the revival of ISIS and prevent the growth of territories under control of Bashar Assad.However, it turned out to be not easy for Washington to implement the plan. Egypt has already refused to allocate its military for inclusion in any stabilization forces. Saudi Arabia is currently waging a destructive war against the defenseless Yemeni population. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are in conflict with each other, so it is difficult to gather them to participate in the negotiations. Moreover, the armed forces of each country do not have experience in conducting peacekeeping operations to stabilize and combat groups of well-armed militants. On top of that, without a special UN mandate, a country that enters its troops will be considered an occupier. Moreover, the Syrian regime is unlikely to put up with the presence of Arab troops inside Syria, as well as with the US military.Despite all these problems, this proposal is taken seriously in the region. Saudi Arabia said it was negotiating with the United States to send troops to Syria. Saudi Arabia’s proposal to send troops is long-standing, but if it is implemented, it will probably be far from the regional consensus of the Arab countries.If Saudi Arabia is the only or even leading state to send troops to Syria, these troops will be in direct contact with the local troops of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and other armed groups that have combat experience and are hostile to the presence of foreign troops.Perhaps this is the main problem facing the stabilization plan. It is dangerous that direct confrontation will arise between forces stationed in the region and foreign troops, especially from the Arab states, who previously so actively contributed to the development of the Syrian crisis.The SDF relied on the United States for air and ground support in their military campaign against ISIS, which gave the Americans a temporary justification for their presence in these areas. Can Saudi Arabia just fill the American vacuum?An honest answer is that any force led by the Arabs will be considered the occupying party and treated as such. Stabilization forces will also be outside the tripartite consensus on Syria, achieved as a result of the peace processes in Astana and Sochi, with the participation of Russia, Iran and Turkey.It will require a permanent military protectorate from the United States to protect the stabilizing forces. In other words, although the stabilization forces will be able to replace the US contingent, this will contribute to the escalation of the conflict in connection with the military presence of Saudi Arabia.The presence of Saudi forces or forces of any other country, without any regional or international mandate, will not contribute to de-escalation in the military sphere, but rather will have the opposite effect. The Trump administration has fallen into the trap of its own production, just as previous administrations have fallen into the trap in Iraq and Afghanistan.A simple withdrawal of troops will open the way for the emergence of new or growing old armed groups, such as the Islamic State. So the only way for the United States is to return the territories to the control of the Syrian government.The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reservedComments Comments