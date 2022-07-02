Patricia Spoon, Motion Brings her Art to Life

2022/07/03 | 06:24 - Source: Iraq News

Art by Patricia Spoon

Patricia Spoon's building blocks are essential factors in her work.



She began to absorb self-individuality; what she discovered was unique, and began to paint

Colors are a huge influence in my art, and I use them to express my creative thoughts”

— Patricia Spoon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Spoon has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine.



Originally from The United States, this Artist has earned world recognition for her colorful art.

Her path as an artist is an incredible journey.



Her influences include self-individuality, lines, geometric patterns, angles, colors, and movement.



These building blocks are essential factors in my work.



She began to absorb self-individuality; what she discovered was unique, and she began to paint.



Patricia expresses tone with colorful lines and geometric patterns; She brings these factors to her art with vibrant colors.



Colors are a huge influence in her art, and use them to express her creative thoughts, both bold and soft colors help her express her individuality.

Lines, angles, and geometric structures are significant influences in her art— all these factors make her painting come alive.



Motion and tone are crucial; using geometric lines, angles, colors, and motion brings her art to life.



To fully express her creativity, she uses moods that are vital to her art."

Patricia Spoon was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine.



This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

