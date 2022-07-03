Baghdad International Airport suspends flights due to dust storm

2022/07/03 | 15:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The administration of Baghdad International Airport suspended flights due to the massive dust storm that hit the capital, Baghdad.

In a press statement, the airport administration announced that air traffic had stopped today, due to poor weather and visibility of less than 450 m.

Since spring 2022, flights were suspended several times at the airports of Erbil, Baghdad and Najaf, due to the dust waves that swept Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.Iraq is one of the five countries most vulnerable to climate change and desertification in the world, due to the increasing drought with high temperatures that exceed fifty degrees Celsius for days in the summer.

Increasing vegetation cover and planting dense trees that act as windbreaks are the most important solutions needed to reduce the rate of sandstorms.