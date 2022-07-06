Iraq's First national Labour Force Survey in a decade

2022/07/06 | 12:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq's Ministry of Planning, the Central Statistical Organization (CSO), together with the International Labour Organization (ILO) have launched a national Labour Force Survey, the first of its kind to be conducted in Iraq in the last decade.The survey presents estimates at the national, governorate, urban and rural levels and covers a broad array of […]

