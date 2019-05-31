Car bomb targets US convoy in Afghan capital, several casualties

2019/05/31 | 14:35
A car bomb attack on a U.S. convoy in the
Afghan capital on Friday, wounded four U.S. service members and killed at least
four Afghan civilians, officials said, in the second attack in the city in two
days.The Taliban claimed
responsibility for the blast, which came a day after ISIS militant group
claimed a suicide attack outside a military training academy that killed at
least six people.A spokesman for U.S.
Forces in Afghanistan confirmed that a car bomb hit a U.S. convoy and four
service members had suffered minor injuries in the explosion but gave no other
details.An interior ministry
spokesman said four Afghan civilians had been killed.The blast sent a plume
of white smoke into the air and spread debris across the busy Jalalabad road in
the city’s east, an area with several large security compounds which has seen
repeated attacks over the years.But other officials
said as many as nine people had been killed with varying estimates of the number
of wounded.“I was hit in the head
by flying glass and many people have suffered injuries,” said Abdul Qayum, who
was wearing a bandage around his head.The main Taliban
spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement the attack targeted a convoy
of “senior foreign advisers”, killing 10 and destroying two vehicles.Witnesses said at
least three armored Land Cruiser vehicles were in the convoy, one of which was
heavily damaged in the explosion and removed from the scene by crane as Afghan
and U.S. troops guarded the scene while firefighters cleaned up.Kabul has been on high
alert in recent days, with security checkpoints reinforced, despite increased
diplomatic efforts to open a peace process to end 18 years of war in
Afghanistan.Friday’s attack,
shortly before next week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday, came as a delegation of Taliban
officials met senior Afghan politicians in Moscow this week for discussions
which the main Taliban spokesman said had made good progress.The Taliban have been
talking with U.S. diplomats for several months to agree a withdrawal of more
than 20,000 U.S. and NATO coalition troops in exchange for guarantees that
Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militant attacks.Following a ceasefire
last year over the Eid holiday, there had been hopes that a truce would be
agreed for this year’s holiday, which comes at the end of the Muslim holy month
of Ramadan.But Taliban officials
have said that did not appear likely.
