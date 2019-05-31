عربي | كوردى


Car bomb targets US convoy in Afghan capital, several casualties
2019/05/31 | 14:35
A car bomb attack on a U.S. convoy in the

Afghan capital on Friday, wounded four U.S. service members and killed at least

four Afghan civilians, officials said, in the second attack in the city in two

days.The Taliban claimed

responsibility for the blast, which came a day after ISIS militant group

claimed a suicide attack outside a military training academy that killed at

least six people.A spokesman for U.S.

Forces in Afghanistan confirmed that a car bomb hit a U.S. convoy and four

service members had suffered minor injuries in the explosion but gave no other

details.An interior ministry

spokesman said four Afghan civilians had been killed.The blast sent a plume

of white smoke into the air and spread debris across the busy Jalalabad road in

the city’s east, an area with several large security compounds which has seen

repeated attacks over the years.But other officials

said as many as nine people had been killed with varying estimates of the number

of wounded.“I was hit in the head

by flying glass and many people have suffered injuries,” said Abdul Qayum, who

was wearing a bandage around his head.The main Taliban

spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement the attack targeted a convoy

of “senior foreign advisers”, killing 10 and destroying two vehicles.Witnesses said at

least three armored Land Cruiser vehicles were in the convoy, one of which was

heavily damaged in the explosion and removed from the scene by crane as Afghan

and U.S. troops guarded the scene while firefighters cleaned up.Kabul has been on high

alert in recent days, with security checkpoints reinforced, despite increased

diplomatic efforts to open a peace process to end 18 years of war in

Afghanistan.Friday’s attack,

shortly before next week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday, came as a delegation of Taliban

officials met senior Afghan politicians in Moscow this week for discussions

which the main Taliban spokesman said had made good progress.The Taliban have been

talking with U.S. diplomats for several months to agree a withdrawal of more

than 20,000 U.S. and NATO coalition troops in exchange for guarantees that

Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militant attacks.Following a ceasefire

last year over the Eid holiday, there had been hopes that a truce would be

agreed for this year’s holiday, which comes at the end of the Muslim holy month

of Ramadan.But Taliban officials

have said that did not appear likely.



