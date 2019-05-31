Home › Baghdad Post › Car bomb targets US convoy in Afghan capital, several casualties

Car bomb targets US convoy in Afghan capital, several casualties

2019/05/31 | 14:35



A car bomb attack on a U.S. convoy in the



Afghan capital on Friday, wounded four U.S. service members and killed at least



four Afghan civilians, officials said, in the second attack in the city in two



days.The Taliban claimed



responsibility for the blast, which came a day after ISIS militant group



claimed a suicide attack outside a military training academy that killed at



least six people.A spokesman for U.S.



Forces in Afghanistan confirmed that a car bomb hit a U.S. convoy and four



service members had suffered minor injuries in the explosion but gave no other



details.An interior ministry



spokesman said four Afghan civilians had been killed.The blast sent a plume



of white smoke into the air and spread debris across the busy Jalalabad road in



the city’s east, an area with several large security compounds which has seen



repeated attacks over the years.But other officials



said as many as nine people had been killed with varying estimates of the number



of wounded.“I was hit in the head



by flying glass and many people have suffered injuries,” said Abdul Qayum, who



was wearing a bandage around his head.The main Taliban



spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement the attack targeted a convoy



of “senior foreign advisers”, killing 10 and destroying two vehicles.Witnesses said at



least three armored Land Cruiser vehicles were in the convoy, one of which was



heavily damaged in the explosion and removed from the scene by crane as Afghan



and U.S. troops guarded the scene while firefighters cleaned up.Kabul has been on high



alert in recent days, with security checkpoints reinforced, despite increased



diplomatic efforts to open a peace process to end 18 years of war in



Afghanistan.Friday’s attack,



shortly before next week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday, came as a delegation of Taliban



officials met senior Afghan politicians in Moscow this week for discussions



which the main Taliban spokesman said had made good progress.The Taliban have been



talking with U.S. diplomats for several months to agree a withdrawal of more



than 20,000 U.S. and NATO coalition troops in exchange for guarantees that



Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militant attacks.Following a ceasefire



last year over the Eid holiday, there had been hopes that a truce would be



agreed for this year’s holiday, which comes at the end of the Muslim holy month



of Ramadan.But Taliban officials



have said that did not appear likely.







