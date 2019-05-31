Turkey condemns terror attacks in Iraq's Kirkuk

2019/05/31 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Turkey on Friday condemned terrorist attacks carried out in Iraq’s Kirkuk, which killed one and injured seven others."We have received the news with sorrow that there were casualties and injuries due to terrorist attacks perpetrated in Kirkuk yesterday (30 May)," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.On Thursday, at least four people were killed and 15 others injured in bomb attacks in northern Iraq.Six bomb attacks occurred in various districts of Kirkuk while two others were prevented."We strongly condemn these heinous terror attacks that target the culture of peaceful coexistence among different ethnic and religious communities," the ministry said, conveying condolences to the "friendly and brotherly people of Iraq."It also expressed sorrow for the people who lost their lives and hoped for a speedy recovery for the injured."We fully believe that such heinous attacks cannot undermine the will of the people of Kirkuk towards living together in peace, harmony and security and contributing to Iraq’s prosperity and tranquility," it added.
