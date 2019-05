UK sends troops to Iraq to capture ISIS leader Baghdadi

2019/05/31 | 15:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The UK has deployed special forcesto Iraq for a "kill or capture" against top ISIS leaderAbu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a report revealed on Thursday.According toa report by The Mirror, around 30 British Army’s Special AirService (SAS) troops as well as Special Boat Service troopers have beendispatched to Iraq, cooperating with the US Special Forces there.“Al-Baghdadiis a very important figurehead for ISIS and getting him is a very high priority,”a former intelligence officer was cited as saying. “His leadership of ISIS hasbeen punctuated with some of the vilest acts of violence against human beingsby terrorists. It would be good to capture him, but this may be unlikely givensome of the areas he is thought to be hiding as they are almost no-go areas forwestern troops.”The forcesare said to use RAF drones and Hellfire missiles in the operation.