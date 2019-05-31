عربي | كوردى


UK sends troops to Iraq to capture ISIS leader Baghdadi
2019/05/31 | 15:45
The UK has deployed special forces

to Iraq for a "kill or capture" against top ISIS leader

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a report revealed on Thursday.According to

a report by The Mirror, around 30 British Army’s Special Air

Service (SAS) troops as well as Special Boat Service troopers have been

dispatched to Iraq, cooperating with the US Special Forces there.“Al-Baghdadi

is a very important figurehead for ISIS and getting him is a very high priority,”

a former intelligence officer was cited as saying. “His leadership of ISIS has

been punctuated with some of the vilest acts of violence against human beings

by terrorists. It would be good to capture him, but this may be unlikely given

some of the areas he is thought to be hiding as they are almost no-go areas for

western troops.”The forces

are said to use RAF drones and Hellfire missiles in the operation.





