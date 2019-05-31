UK sends troops to Iraq to capture ISIS leader Baghdadi

2019/05/31 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The UK has deployed special forces
to Iraq for a "kill or capture" against top ISIS leader
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a report revealed on Thursday.According to
a report by The Mirror, around 30 British Army’s Special Air
Service (SAS) troops as well as Special Boat Service troopers have been
dispatched to Iraq, cooperating with the US Special Forces there.“Al-Baghdadi
is a very important figurehead for ISIS and getting him is a very high priority,”
a former intelligence officer was cited as saying. “His leadership of ISIS has
been punctuated with some of the vilest acts of violence against human beings
by terrorists. It would be good to capture him, but this may be unlikely given
some of the areas he is thought to be hiding as they are almost no-go areas for
western troops.”The forces
are said to use RAF drones and Hellfire missiles in the operation.
