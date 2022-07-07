2022/07/07 | 16:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Supplementary Budget Stabilises the Market The market, as measured by the Rabee Securities RSISX USD Index, was up 3.4% for the month, and up 5.1% for the […]

read more Market Review: Supplementary Budget Stabilises the Market first appeared on Iraq Business News.