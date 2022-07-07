Video: The Privatization of Iraqi State-owned Enterprises

2022/07/07 | 16:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) presented a webinar yesterday discussing a road map for the privatisation of the 176 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Iraq.Discussions were based on the recently-published IBBC paper, The Privatization of Iraqi State-owned Enterprises, the lead author of which was Professor Frank R.Gunter, of Lehigh University.The paper can […]

