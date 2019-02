The International Coalition announces new statistics on its military operations in Syria and Iraq

2019/02/01 | 06:26

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Coalition has worked by, with and through partners since 2014 to defeat ISIS in designated parts of Iraq and Syria, liberating nearly 8 million Iraqis and Syrians from ISIS’s brutal rule and reducing its control of territory to less than one percent of what it had previously held.We continue to employ thorough and deliberate targeting and strike processes to minimize the impact of our operations on civilian populations and infrastructure. This process includes the thorough review and vetting of each target package prior to a strike, and another review after that strike. Our regular strike reports make our activities publicly accessible, and our monthly publication of civilian casualty reports makes our civilian casualty assessments similarly accessible to the public.As we have demonstrated, we are willing to consider new civilian casualty allegations as well as new or compelling evidence on past allegations to establish accountability based on the best available evidence.The Coalition conducted a total of 32,397 strikes between August 2014 and the end of December 2018. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1190 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve.In the month of December, CJTF-OIR carried over 184 open reports from previous months and received 10 new reports. The assessment of 12 civilian casualty allegation reports has been completed. Out of the 12 completed casualty allegation reports, five reports were determined to be credible and resulted in 51 unintentional civilian deaths. One of the reports was determined to be a duplicate report of an open allegation awaiting assessment and the remaining six reports were assessed to be non-credible. A total of 182 reports are still open.Credible Reports—In each of the five incidents, the investigation assesses that all feasible precautions were taken and the decision to strike complied with the law of armed conflict. Coalition forces work diligently to be precise in our airstrikes during the planning and execution of airstrikes to reduce the risk of harm to civilians.1. Apr. 26, 2017, near al-Ajrawi roundabout, Tabqah, Syria, via Airwars report. Coalition aircraft engaged with what was positively identified as an ISIS defensive position on the balcony of a house, containing five ISIS combatants. Regrettably, unknown to Coalition observers, 16 civilians were inside the house, and were unintentionally killed when it collapsed as a result of the second strike.2. May 21, 2017, near Kdeiran, Syria, via Airwars report. Coalition aircraft engaged with what was positively identified as an ISIS Headquarters. Coalition munitions destroyed the building. Regrettably, nine civilian bystanders in the streets around the house were unintentionally killed by the effects of the strike.3. June 8, 2017, near Zanjili neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report. Coalition aircraft struck an ISIS building and unintentionally killed 10 civilians.4. June 13, 2017, near al-Shifa neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq via Airwars report. Coalition air assets struck multiple ISIS targets in defense of ground forces. Regrettably, since the targets were in the midst of residential structures, it is likely that 11 civilians were unintentionally killed as a result of two Coalition engagements on the same street.5. Nov. 30, 2017 near Darnaj, Syria via self-report. Coalition aircraft engaged ISIS fighters operating a mortar position firing at Coalition partner forces. Regrettably, while the ISIS mortar team was destroyed, one of the munitions struck near a residential area injuring 14 civilians and five civilians were unintentionally killed.Duplicate Reports— one report was assessed to be duplicate of another report that have been or are currently being assessed this month.1. Nov. 30, 2017 near al-Shafaa, Syria via social media report. It is a duplicate of an open allegation (2638) awaiting assessment.Non Credible Reports--After a thorough review of the facts and circumstances of each civilian casualty report, CJTF-OIR assessed the following six reports as non-credible. At this time there is insufficient information to assess that, more likely than not, a Coalition strike resulted in civilian casualties.1. Mar. 22, 2017, near al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike.2. Apr. 16, 2017, near Kabish, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike.3. Apr. 26, 2017, near Debsi Afnan, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike.4. May 8, 2017, near Kdeiran, Syria via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike.5. May 28, 2018, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike.6. Oct. 18, 2018, near al-Sousa, Syria, via social media report. After a review of available information and strike video it was assessed that there is insufficient evidence to find civilians were harmed in this strike.Open Reports-- 182 reports of civilian casualties are still being assessed:1. Nov. 7, 2014, near Al-Tanak Oilfield, Syria via Syrian Human Rights Network report.2. Dec. 28, 2014, near Jarabulus, Syria, via Airwars report.3. Feb. 22, 2015, near Salima, Syria, via Airwars report.4. May 8, 2015, near Tel al Majdal, al-Hassakah, Syria, via Airwars report.5. June 7, 2015, near Dali Hasan, Syria, via Airwars report.6. June 10, 2015, Arbeed, Syria, via Airwars report.7. June 19, 2015, Khanaiz, Syria, via Airwars report.8. Aug. 24, 2015, near Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.9. Oct. 30, 2015, near Qayyarah, Iraq, via media report.10. Nov. 7, 2015, near Qayyarah, Iraq, via media report.11. Dec. 24, 2015, Manbij, Syria, via self-report.12. June 1, 2016, near Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.13. Sept. 22, 2016 near Qayyarah, Iraq via media report.14. Oct. 13, 2016 near Qayyarah, Iraq via media report.15. Jan. 1, 2017, near Sarmada, Syria, via Airwars report.16. Jan. 6, 2017, Taftanaz, Idlib, Syria, via Airwars report.17. Jan. 7, 2017, near Kasrat Sheikh Al Juma’a (Raqqah), Syria, via self-report.18. Jan. 11, 2017, near Saraqib, Idlib, Syria, via Airwars report.19. Jan. 14, 2017, near Al Mayadin, Syria, via Airwars report.20. Jan. 26, 2017, near Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.21. Feb. 3, 2017, near Sarmin, Idlib, Syria, via Airwars report.22. Feb. 10, 2017, near Hatra, Iraq, via Airwars report.23. Mar. 8, 2017, near Al Karamah, Syria via Airwars report.24. Mar. 11, 2017, near Al Karamah, Syria, via Airwars report.25. Mar. 21, 2017, near Al Jadida, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.26. Mar. 25, 2017, near Al Mayadin, Syria, via Airwars report.27. Mar. 27, 2017, near Sarmada, Idlib, via Airwars report.28. Apr. 5, 2017, near al-Shafa neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.29. Apr. 7, 2017, near Hamra Ghanim, Syria, via Airwars report.30. Apr. 11, 2017, near al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.31. Apr. 11, 2017, near al-Sahab neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.32. Apr. 16, 2017, near Al Tabqah, Syria, via Airwars report.33. Apr. 19, 2017, near al-Thawra neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.34. Apr. 28, 2017, near al-Tabaqah, Syria, via Airwars report.35. May 6, 2017, near Mayadin, Syria, via Airwars report.36. May 9, 2017, near Albu Kamal, Syria, via Airwars report.37. May 11, 2017, near Hamra Balasem, Syria, via Airwars report.38. May 13, 2017, between two Bridges near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.39. May 18, 2017, near Hunaida, Syria, via Airwars report.40. May 23, 2017, near Kdeiran, Syria, via Airwars report.41. May 23, 2017, near Al Duweir, Syria, via Airwars report.42. May 26, 2017, near road between Raqqah and al-Mansoura, Syria, via Airwars report.43. May 28, 2017, near Al Hamam, Syria, via Airwars report.44. May 28, 2017, near Al Mansoura, Syria, via Airwars report.45. May 29, 2017, near Quriyah, Syria, via Airwars report.46. June 2, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.47. June 3, 2017 near Hawi al Hawa, Syria, via Airwars report.48. June 3, 2017, near al Jisr al Qadim, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.49. June 4, 2017, near Abu al Naital, Syria, via Airwars report.50. June 7, 2017, near Mahkan, Syria, via Airwars report.51. June 9, 2017 near Dari’ya, Raqqah, Syria via Amnesty International report.52. June 10, 2017 near Euphrates River, Syria via Amnesty International report.53. June 12, 2017, near saif al-Dawla neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.54. June 12, 2017, near al-Tib al-Hadeeth area, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.55. June 13, 2017 near Kasrat Sheikh Jum’ah Syria, via Airwars report.56. June 15, 2017 near al-Dar’iya, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.57. June 15, 2017, near Sharia Jama al Qademeh (Raqqah), Syria via Amnesty International report.58. June 16, 2017, near al-Mukhalafat area, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.59. June 16, 2017, near al-Mansouri Mosque, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.60. June 17, 2017, near al-Mansour neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.61. June 17, 2017, near Hawijah al-Swafi, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.62. June 18, 2017, Between two bridges area, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.63. June 18, 2017, near al-Firdous neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.64. June 18, 2017, near al-Meshahda neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.65. June 20, 2017, near Kasrat Faraj, Syria via Airwars report.66. June 21, 2017 near Idikhar Residence, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.67. June 21, 2017, near Amn al-Dawlah neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.68. June 23, 2017, near al-Saa’a neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq via Airwars report.69. June 24, 2017, near al-Dari’ya, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.70. June 24, 2017, near al-Hadika al-Bayda, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report71. June 24, 2017, near Adnan al-Maliki school, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.72. June 24, 2017, near Old Bridge, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.73. June 26, 2017, near Al Mayadin, Syria via Airwars report.74. June 26, 2017, near Euphrates River, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.75. June 27, 2017, near Euphrates River, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.76. June 30, 2017, near Al Dashaisha, Syria via Airwars report.77. July 1, 2017 near al-Mashlab neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.78. July 1, 2017 near Hossain, Dier Ez Zor, Syria via Airwars report.79. July 2, 2017 near Al Soor, Syria via Airwars report.80. July 3, 2017 near al-Bado neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.81. July 4, 2017 near Ratlah, Syria via Airwars report.82. July 5, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.83. July 6, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.84. July 7, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.85. July 8, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.86. July 13, 2017, near Hisham Bin Abd al-Malik neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria via social media report.87. July 13, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.88. July 14, 2017 near al-Tawas’iyah neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.89. July 15, 2017 near al Badou, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.90. July 17, 2017 near Hisham Bin Abd al-Malik neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.91. July 22, 2017 near Bajari, Syria via Airwars report.92. July 23, 2017 near Nazlet Shahata, Syria via Airwars report.93. July 28, 2017, near al-Thakana neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.94. Aug. 2, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.95. Aug. 5, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.96. Aug. 6, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.97. Aug. 6, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.98. Aug. 11, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.99. Aug. 12, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.100. Aug. 13, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.101. Aug. 20, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.102. Aug. 20, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.103. Aug. 21, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.104. August 23, 2017 near Al Mayadin, Syria via Airwars report.105. Aug.23, 2017 near Karabla, al Qaiem, Iraq via Airwars report.106. Aug. 23, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.107. Sept. 4, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.108. Sept. 4, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.109. Sept. 4, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report110. Sept. 5, 2017 near Al Naim (Dawar al Naim), Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.111. Sept. 5, 2017 near Raqqah, Syria, via media report.112. Sept. 10, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.113. Sept. 13, 2017, near Anah and Rawah, Iraq via Airwars report.114. Sept. 16, 2017, near Mayadin, Syria, via Airwars report.115. Sept. 17, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.116. Sept. 18, 2017, near al Mrashdah village, Albu Kamal, Syria, via Airwars report.117. Sept. 18, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.118. Sept. 19, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.119. Sept. 23, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.120. Sept.27, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.121. Oct. 10, 2017, near Deir Ez Zor, Syria via self-report.122. Oct. 13, 2017, near Husaybah, al Qaiem, Iraq via Airwars report.123. Oct. 17, 2017, near Albu Kamal, Syria via self-report.124. Oct. 19, 2017, near Albu Kamal, Syria via self-report.125. Nov. 8, 2017, near Albu Kamal, Syria, via Airwars report.126. Nov. 14, 2017, near al-Hawaij village, Syria, via Airwars report.127. Nov. 26, 2017, near Daranj, Syria, via Airwars report.128. Nov. 28, 2017 near El Qata, Syria via self-report.129. Dec. 1, 2017, near Granij, Syria, via Airwars report.130. Dec. 5, 2017, near al-Jarthi, Syria, via Airwars report.131. Dec. 10, 2017, near Abu hamam, Syria, via Airwars report.132. Dec. 13, 2017, near Hajin, Syria, via Airwars report.133. Dec. 22, 2017, near Hajin, Syria, via Airwars report.134. Dec. 25, 2017 near Kharayij, Syria via self-report.135. Dec. 29, 2017, near al-Bahra, Syria, via Airwars report.136. Jan. 20, 2018 near al-Bahrah, Syria via self-report.137. Jan. 20, 2018 near al-Kashmah, Syria via self-report.138. Jan. 30, 2018, near al-Bahra, Syria, via Airwars report.139. Feb. 2, 2018, near al-Bahra, Syria via social media report.140. Feb. 2, 2018, near al-Bahra, Syria via Airwars report.141. Feb. 6, 2018, near al-Shafaa, Syria via self-report.142. Feb. 28, 2018, near al-Sha’fah village, Syria, via Airwars report.143. Mar. 2, 2018, near al-Bajari, Syria, via Airwars report.144. Mar. 6, 2018, near al-Sha’afah, Syria, via Airwars report.145. May 10, 2018, near al Khatuniyah, Syria, via self-report.146. May 27, 2018, near al-Soussa, Syria, via Airwars report.147. May 31, 2018, near al Baghouz, Syria, via social media report.148. May 31, 2018, near al-Soussa, Syria, via Airwars report.149. June 12, 2018, near Hassoun al-Basha village, Syria, via Airwars report.150. June 13, 2018, near al-Sousa, Syria, via Airwars report.151. June 21, 2018, near al-Sha’fah, Syria, via Airwars report.152. July 16, 2018, near Deir Ezzor, Syria, via self-report.153. July 22, 2018, near al-Sousa, Syria, via social media report.154. Aug. 1, 2018, near Ash Shajlah, Syria, via self-report.155. Aug. 23, 2018, near Abu Kamal, Syria, via self-report.156. Sept. 30, 2018, near al-Sousa, Syria, via self-report.157. Oct. 12, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via social media report.158. Oct. 20, 2018, near al-Sousa, Syria, via social media report.159. Oct. 24, 2018, near the al-Zuwiyah mosque, Hajin, Syria, via social media report.160. Oct. 28, 2018, near Hajin and al-Sha’fa, Syria, via social media report.161. Oct. 31, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via self-report.162. Nov. 3, 2018, near Hajin and Al-Kashma, Syria, via social media report.163. Nov. 9, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via social media report.164. Nov. 11, 2018, near Al-Kishma Sha’fa, Syria, via social media report.165. Nov. 12, 2018, near Hajin, via social media report.166. Nov. 14, 2018, near Hajin, Al Sha’fa, Syria, via social media report.167. Nov. 14, 2018 near Hajin, near Abu Kamal and Al Baghouz, via social media report.168. Nov. 17, 2018, near Al-Baq’an, Syria, via social media report.169. Nov. 17, 2018, near Abu al-Hasan, Syria, via Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.170. Nov. 25, 2018, near Al- Sha’fa, Syria, via social media report.171. Nov. 25, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via social media report.172. Nov.29, 2018, near Al-Sha’fa, Syria, via social media report.173. Nov. 29, 2018, near Al-Kashma, Syria, via social media report.174. Dec. 5, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via social media report.175. Dec. 7, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via social media report.176. Dec. 10, 2018, near al-Kashmah, Syria, via social media report.177. Dec. 12, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via self-report.178. Dec. 12, 2018, near Abu Kamal, Syria, via self-report.179. Dec. 12, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via self-report.180. Dec. 13, 2018, near Deir ez Zor, Syria, via social media report.181. Dec. 16, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via social media report.182. Dec. 20, 2018, near al-Shafaa, Syria, via social media report.