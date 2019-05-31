Home › Baghdad Post › Protesters in Iran, Iraq burn Israel, US flags on ‘Quds Day’

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iranians in the capital Tehran set fire to effigies of USPresident Donald Trump, while in the Iraqi capital, Iran-backed militiamenmarched over a large Israeli flag as part of rallies Friday marking Quds, orJerusalem Day. The annual protests come as the Trump administration tries tomarket its long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.Held each year on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fastingmonth of Ramadan, Iran has marked Quds Day since the start of its 1979 IranianRevolution by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Al-Quds is the Arabic namefor Jerusalem, and Iran says the day is an occasion to express support for thePalestinians.Israel views Iran as its archenemy in the Mideast. Iran doesnot recognize Israel and supports the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.This year’s protests took place as the White House ispromoting the June 25-26 meeting in the Gulf state of Bahrain as the firstphase of its Mideast peace plan. That plan, whose specifics have yet to bereleased, supposedly includes large-scale investment and infrastructure work inthe Palestinian territories, much of it funded by wealthy Arab countries. Theplan’s political vision has not been outlined, but glimpses of the plan suggestit sidelines or ignores the longstanding goal of independence and has alreadybeen rejected by Palestinian leaders and much of the Arab world.Palestinian leaders say they won’t attend the summit inBahrain. American officials say the Bahrain conference will not include thecore political issues of the conflict: borders of a Palestinian state, thestatus of Jerusalem, the fate of Palestinian refugees or Israeli securitydemands.As rallies began across the Iranian capital, demonstratorsset fire to American and Israeli flags, as well as effigies of President DonaldTrump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The rallies all headed toTehran University, where the ceremony ended at Friday’s noon prayers. Similarrallies took place in 950 cities and towns across the country.Many high-ranking Iranian officials attending the rally inTehran, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad JavadZarif. Both men derided the Trump administration’s so-called “Deal of theCentury” peace plan, saying it would end in failure.During the rally in Tehran, Zarif said: “It is unfortunatethat some Arab leaders have this illusion that if they stand beside Netanyahu,they can reach their goals.” The remarks were carried by a Telegram channelaffiliated with Iran’s state TV.Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said police in thewestern province of Kordestan had blocked a terrorist operation ahead of theQuds Day rally in Sanandaj city. Three alleged militants were arrested, thoughthe report did not specify where they were captured or their affiliation.In Iraq, hundreds of Shiite militiamen held a militaryparade on Palestine Street in central Baghdad, some of them setting fire toIsraeli and US flags.“The people in our region and the world are harassed byTrump’s and the United States’ polices, which are trying to dominate the willof the people. Today, there is a broad rejection of Trump’s decision to annexJerusalem and consider it the capital of Israel,” said Moin al-Kazemi, leaderof the Iranian-backed Badr movement.The rally was organized by Iranian-backed militiascollectively known as the IMIS. Militiamen in uniform marched with yellowflags, escorted by Iraqi federal police cars. “We will pray in Quds,” read someof the banners.In the Syrian capital Damascus, a few hundred Syrians andPalestinians marked Quds Day by marching from the Hamidiyeh bazar in the oldcity to the landmark Umayyad Mosque, some of them shouting anti-Israel slogansand waving Syrian and Palestinian flags.“No to the deal of the century,” a banner read. “OurPalestinian people and the freemen of the Arab nation will thwart the deal ofthe century.”