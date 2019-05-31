عربي | كوردى


Protesters in Iran, Iraq burn Israel, US flags on ‘Quds Day’

Protesters in Iran, Iraq burn Israel, US flags on ‘Quds Day’
2019/05/31 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranians in the capital Tehran set fire to effigies of US

President Donald Trump, while in the Iraqi capital, Iran-backed militiamen

marched over a large Israeli flag as part of rallies Friday marking Quds, or

Jerusalem Day. The annual protests come as the Trump administration tries to

market its long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.Held each year on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting

month of Ramadan, Iran has marked Quds Day since the start of its 1979 Iranian

Revolution by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Al-Quds is the Arabic name

for Jerusalem, and Iran says the day is an occasion to express support for the

Palestinians.Israel views Iran as its archenemy in the Mideast. Iran does

not recognize Israel and supports the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.This year’s protests took place as the White House is

promoting the June 25-26 meeting in the Gulf state of Bahrain as the first

phase of its Mideast peace plan. That plan, whose specifics have yet to be

released, supposedly includes large-scale investment and infrastructure work in

the Palestinian territories, much of it funded by wealthy Arab countries. The

plan’s political vision has not been outlined, but glimpses of the plan suggest

it sidelines or ignores the longstanding goal of independence and has already

been rejected by Palestinian leaders and much of the Arab world.Palestinian leaders say they won’t attend the summit in

Bahrain. American officials say the Bahrain conference will not include the

core political issues of the conflict: borders of a Palestinian state, the

status of Jerusalem, the fate of Palestinian refugees or Israeli security

demands.As rallies began across the Iranian capital, demonstrators

set fire to American and Israeli flags, as well as effigies of President Donald

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The rallies all headed to

Tehran University, where the ceremony ended at Friday’s noon prayers. Similar

rallies took place in 950 cities and towns across the country.Many high-ranking Iranian officials attending the rally in

Tehran, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad

Zarif. Both men derided the Trump administration’s so-called “Deal of the

Century” peace plan, saying it would end in failure.During the rally in Tehran, Zarif said: “It is unfortunate

that some Arab leaders have this illusion that if they stand beside Netanyahu,

they can reach their goals.” The remarks were carried by a Telegram channel

affiliated with Iran’s state TV.Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said police in the

western province of Kordestan had blocked a terrorist operation ahead of the

Quds Day rally in Sanandaj city. Three alleged militants were arrested, though

the report did not specify where they were captured or their affiliation.In Iraq, hundreds of Shiite militiamen held a military

parade on Palestine Street in central Baghdad, some of them setting fire to

Israeli and US flags.“The people in our region and the world are harassed by

Trump’s and the United States’ polices, which are trying to dominate the will

of the people. Today, there is a broad rejection of Trump’s decision to annex

Jerusalem and consider it the capital of Israel,” said Moin al-Kazemi, leader

of the Iranian-backed Badr movement.The rally was organized by Iranian-backed militias

collectively known as the IMIS. Militiamen in uniform marched with yellow

flags, escorted by Iraqi federal police cars. “We will pray in Quds,” read some

of the banners.In the Syrian capital Damascus, a few hundred Syrians and

Palestinians marked Quds Day by marching from the Hamidiyeh bazar in the old

city to the landmark Umayyad Mosque, some of them shouting anti-Israel slogans

and waving Syrian and Palestinian flags.“No to the deal of the century,” a banner read. “Our

Palestinian people and the freemen of the Arab nation will thwart the deal of

the century.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW