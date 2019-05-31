Protesters in Iran, Iraq burn Israel, US flags on ‘Quds Day’

2019/05/31 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranians in the capital Tehran set fire to effigies of US
President Donald Trump, while in the Iraqi capital, Iran-backed militiamen
marched over a large Israeli flag as part of rallies Friday marking Quds, or
Jerusalem Day. The annual protests come as the Trump administration tries to
market its long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.Held each year on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting
month of Ramadan, Iran has marked Quds Day since the start of its 1979 Iranian
Revolution by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Al-Quds is the Arabic name
for Jerusalem, and Iran says the day is an occasion to express support for the
Palestinians.Israel views Iran as its archenemy in the Mideast. Iran does
not recognize Israel and supports the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.This year’s protests took place as the White House is
promoting the June 25-26 meeting in the Gulf state of Bahrain as the first
phase of its Mideast peace plan. That plan, whose specifics have yet to be
released, supposedly includes large-scale investment and infrastructure work in
the Palestinian territories, much of it funded by wealthy Arab countries. The
plan’s political vision has not been outlined, but glimpses of the plan suggest
it sidelines or ignores the longstanding goal of independence and has already
been rejected by Palestinian leaders and much of the Arab world.Palestinian leaders say they won’t attend the summit in
Bahrain. American officials say the Bahrain conference will not include the
core political issues of the conflict: borders of a Palestinian state, the
status of Jerusalem, the fate of Palestinian refugees or Israeli security
demands.As rallies began across the Iranian capital, demonstrators
set fire to American and Israeli flags, as well as effigies of President Donald
Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The rallies all headed to
Tehran University, where the ceremony ended at Friday’s noon prayers. Similar
rallies took place in 950 cities and towns across the country.Many high-ranking Iranian officials attending the rally in
Tehran, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif. Both men derided the Trump administration’s so-called “Deal of the
Century” peace plan, saying it would end in failure.During the rally in Tehran, Zarif said: “It is unfortunate
that some Arab leaders have this illusion that if they stand beside Netanyahu,
they can reach their goals.” The remarks were carried by a Telegram channel
affiliated with Iran’s state TV.Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said police in the
western province of Kordestan had blocked a terrorist operation ahead of the
Quds Day rally in Sanandaj city. Three alleged militants were arrested, though
the report did not specify where they were captured or their affiliation.In Iraq, hundreds of Shiite militiamen held a military
parade on Palestine Street in central Baghdad, some of them setting fire to
Israeli and US flags.“The people in our region and the world are harassed by
Trump’s and the United States’ polices, which are trying to dominate the will
of the people. Today, there is a broad rejection of Trump’s decision to annex
Jerusalem and consider it the capital of Israel,” said Moin al-Kazemi, leader
of the Iranian-backed Badr movement.The rally was organized by Iranian-backed militias
collectively known as the IMIS. Militiamen in uniform marched with yellow
flags, escorted by Iraqi federal police cars. “We will pray in Quds,” read some
of the banners.In the Syrian capital Damascus, a few hundred Syrians and
Palestinians marked Quds Day by marching from the Hamidiyeh bazar in the old
city to the landmark Umayyad Mosque, some of them shouting anti-Israel slogans
and waving Syrian and Palestinian flags.“No to the deal of the century,” a banner read. “Our
Palestinian people and the freemen of the Arab nation will thwart the deal of
the century.”
